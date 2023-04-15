12 legendary record labels that broke the mould and set the tune of their times

The death of Seymour Stein, the mogul who signed Madonna, reminds us of the labels that launched the careers of superstars from the Beatles to Nirvana

It is difficult to overestimate Seymour Stein’s importance as a background mogul in the music business of the 1970s and 1980s. And, on his death aged 80 last week, one giant name after the next spoke fondly about his impact on their careers.

As the founder of Sire Records, it was he who signed Talking Heads, the Ramones and the Pretenders. He also signed Madonna. “He was one of the most influential men in my life,” she said.

A number of Irish bands also signed with Sire, including A House and Horslips. The latter band’s drummer, Eamon Carr, tweeted “I’ve only good memories of Seymour Stein” on learning of his death.

Sire, which is now controlled by the Warner Music Group, doesn’t have artists of that stature on its roster today, although the fantastic Canadian pop siblings Tegan and Sara call it home.

Seymour’s death reminds us of the critical part that artist-friendly labels have played over the years. There have been many, but the following are a dozen of the best.

Columbia

founded 1899

As with so many of these great labels, Columbia is now part of a much larger conglomerate — in this case, Sony. For the 30 years after 1961, it was known as CBS Records in this part of the world. Deriving its name from the District of Columbia, where it was initially headquartered, the world’s longest surviving label has had a relationship with Bob Dylan for decades. It was legendary talent scout John Hammond who signed the young Robert Zimmerman in 1962.

Parlophone

founded 1923

Part of the Warner stable, having been under the control of the now-defunct EMI for years, Parlophone is the granddaddy of Britain’s record industry. Radiohead and Coldplay were among its big-name signings but the label will be forever associated with the Beatles. For several years, Parlophone could claim to have the all-time bestselling single (She Loves You) and album (Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band) in the UK. And to think that rival Decca Records had rejected the Fab Four.

Atlantic Records

founded 1947

Few figures in the music biz came bigger than the Turkish-American maverick Ahmet Ertegun. As the founder of Atlantic Records, he championed artists including Ray Charles and the Rolling Stones. It became part of the Warner group in 1967 and enjoyed spectacular success with huge-selling bands such as Led Zeppelin and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young. Its deal with Stax Records helped change the face of soul and made stars of Otis Redding and Wilson Pickett.

Chess Records

founded 1950

They became known as the Blues Brothers. Leonard and Phil Chess were cigar-chomping Jews from Chicago who recognised that there was money to be made in music they didn’t initially understand. Rhythm and blues was still an underground scene in 1940s America but the siblings were instrumental in getting visionaries such as Chuck Berry on tape for the first time. Chess released a ton of records, but remains best known for stripped-back blues.

Motown

founded 1959

So significant is the label founded by Berry Gordy in Detroit that music lovers still talk about the ‘Motown sound’. This hit factory gathered some of the best songwriters and producers of the day to fashion rhythm and blues that would come to define the sound of America in the 1960s: Diana Ross & The Supremes, Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye — the list goes on and on. So successful was the label that at one point it was the largest black American-owned enterprise in the country.

Island Records

founded 1959

From an Irish point of view, Island will always be associated with U2. Founder Chris Blackwell took a punt on the fledgling band in 1980. But long before he became enthralled by a quartet of Dubliners, he had helped make reggae a global genre. Island — named in honour of Jamaica — was the home of such luminaries as Bob Marley. It has long been owned by the Universal Music Group, the world’s largest record company.

Asylum Records

founded 1971

It’s impossible to overstate what a big deal the young David Geffen was in the early 1970s. Everything the mogul touched then seemed to turn to gold. He had initially tried to get his client, Jackson Browne, signed to Atlantic Records, but Ahmet Ertegun urged him to found his own label. Early signings included Joni Mitchell, Linda Ronstadt and Glenn Frey. Geffen urged the latter to form a band with Don Henley, Bernie Leadon and Randy Meisner. The Eagles would become one of the biggest-selling of the decade.

Prodigious: Morrissey and Johnny Marr of the Smiths, who were signed to Rough Trade

Rough Trade

founded 1976

No label would help foster the idea of the indie artist quite like Geoff Travis’s Rough Trade. The label was home to the Smiths during their prodigious and brilliant run from 1982 to 1987. Morrissey later confirmed that Paint a Vulgar Picture, the band’s coruscating song about a record company, was not inspired by Rough Trade. The label won the signature of the Strokes in 2000 and it continues to go from strength to strength. Dublin folk luminaries Lankum are among those on its current roster.

Factory Records

founded 1978

Not just a label, but a veritable cottage industry. Founded by Tony Wilson and Alan Erasmus, Factory helped make Manchester the most thrilling music location for much of the 1980s. New Order, the Happy Mondays and A Certain Ratio were among the signees, while its venue, the Hacienda, was arguably Britain’s most important nightclub of the era. Few labels placed as much stock on the visual side as Factory did and graphic designer Peter Saville was responsible for its distinct aesthetic identity.

4AD

founded 1980

Every great alternative rock, post-punk and dream pop band of the 1980s and 1990s seemed to be part of the 4AD stable. The list is near endless: Cocteau Twins, Pixies, Throwing Muses, Dead Can Dance and Bauhaus. Founders Ivo Watts-Russell and Peter Kent knew their way around a studio too and their band, This Mortal Coil, featured a floating cast of musicians signed to 4AD. Long part of the Beggars Group — which also includes cool US label Matador and the aforementioned Rough Trade — 4AD remains buoyant with one its biggest acts, the National, set to release a new album at the end of this month.

Sub Pop

founded 1986

Just as Motown became associated with a distinct American sound in the 1960s, so too did this Seattle-based label, some 30 years later. Sub Pop bands like Soundgarden, Mudhoney and, of course, Nirvana helped give birth to grunge. The latter released their influential debut, Bleach, on the label, before jumping to David Geffen’s subsidiary label for their world-beating Nevermind album. The label thrived after grunge thanks to bands like the Shins, Fleet Foxes and Band of Horses.

Aftermath

founded 1996

Hip-hop has been served by a slew of hugely successful labels, including Def Jam, Roc-A-Fella and 300 Entertainment, but Aftermath — founded by rapper and entrepreneur Dr Dre as a “boutique” label under Universal Music’s Interscope — is a veritable behemoth. Kendrick Lamar and Eminem are giant names on the current roster while former acts include Busta Rhymes and 50 Cent. Dre, incidentally, is worth $500m — rapper’s delight indeed.