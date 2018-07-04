Entertainment Music

Thursday 5 July 2018

10 best fake lyric memes inspired by Drake's new album Scorpion

Drake has just released record-breaking album Scorpion, and it has already sparked new memes.

(Ian West/PA)
By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Canadian rapper Drake’s record-breaking new album Scorpion isn’t just taking over the radio, but is also inspiring hilarious memes.

The 25-song album, in which the rapper confirmed that he has a son, broke Spotify’s one-day global record for album streams on its first day of release on June 29.

Unsurprisingly, fans of the rapper are posting their favourite lyrics all over social media, however some have such a habit of “feeling” his lyrics that they’ve opened themselves up to parody.

A new meme has seen people create fake “deep” Drake lyrics using their own hilarious catchphrases and pop-culture references.

Started From The Bottom Party GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Here are 10 of the very best fake lyric memes inspired by the new album.

1. The unknown Drake song you hear in the bank.

2. One person claimed Drake was responsible for an iconic Oscar’s moment.

Oscars 2017 This Is Not A Joke Moonlight Has Won Best Picture GIF by The Academy Awards - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. The rapper got the Rick Astley treatment.

4. Scorpion took a trip back to the 1990s…

High Five Will Smith GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. This Drake and Hannah Montana mash-up proved popular.

6. Fans of Fairly Odd Parents will understand this one.

Fairly Odd Parents 90S GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. Of course Mr. Brightside got a mention.

8. Who knew Drake appeared on Love Island this year?

Dance Adam GIF by Love Island - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. Scorpion and Pokemon is a match made in heaven.

10. Finally, the meme began to parody itself.

Drake Dancing GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Press Association

