Mulligan reveals depth of delicate strength

Quite early in the Netflix film The Dig, Carey Mulligan's character Edith Pretty offers a dinner invitation to Basil Brown, whom she has hired to excavate the massive, mysterious mounds of earth on her Suffolk land.

By this point in the plot (see our review on page 18), we have come to know both Edith and Basil (Ralph Fiennes) as reserved and proper people, bound by the class structures and polite strictures of 1939 England.

We have also seen Edith, a widow, sit down to dinner alone every night, dressed as if for a formal party, her hair coiffed, her clothes brought to her by a maid. Basil, his hands ingrained with earth and his clothes care-worn, spends his evening in his room, studying, but a mutual interest and respect has grown up between the two, and her dinner invitation seems like the start of something more.

Then, Basil's wife, May (Monica Dolan) arrives and all our notions of romance between the two central characters of The Dig go out the window. It's not because May's arrival has stopped something in its tracks, however, but because a conventional cinematic love match is not what concerns The Dig.

Carey Mulligan felt instantly drawn to the lack of romance for her character, she tells the Sunday Independent by Zoom from what I assume is her home. An actor who closely guards her private life, she's speaking from a room that is both neutral and telling. The walls are white, but the bookcases are heaving.

"As long as I've been working," Mulligan says, "it's rare enough to find the roles that aren't the wife or the girlfriend. Or to be someone who isn't led by romance or an accessory to that relationship."

The connection between Edith and Basil is deep, but that depth didn't have to turn into romance for it to have meaning, or for it to lend the film weight.

"There was something about their relationship that I found really exciting," Mulligan says, "because it was just based on mutual interests and appreciation. Despite their different circumstances, they found a connection and such mutual respect. They got to the point where they could sit in silence and there's something so beautiful about that. I love that this film celebrates silence. It offers silences and doesn't rush to fill them."

Set in an England that is on the brink of the Second World War, The Dig, directed by Australian Simon Stone, tells the quietly powerful, true story of the discovery of the Sutton Hoo Anglo-Saxon treasure on the Suffolk land belonging to Edith Pretty.

In real life, Edith Pretty, widowed and with a small son, Robert (played by Archie Barnes), took on local expert excavator Basil Brown to dig out the mounds in the hope of, literally, unearthing the truth. Slowly but steadily, he discovered the remains of a ship and then treasures that ultimately proved the mounds to have been the final resting place of a significant Anglo-Saxon leader.

After Basil Brown unearthed the ship, professional archaeologists were brought in to complete the dig, but the excavator, self-educated, stayed on and worked alongside them, as coins and jewellery and other artefacts were found. In the end, Edith Pretty donated the full discovery to the British Museum, and for the duration of the war, it was hidden in a London Tube station. Credit for the primary discovery was only given to Basil Brown in recent years.

"The treasure was found just in time," says Mulligan, "because during the war that land was used by the military as a training site. So they were a year away from the land being flattened and the treasure never being discovered."

There is, she says, something incredible about the idea that something so precious could so easily have been lost.

In the early part of the film, Basil Brown himself is nearly lost, when one of the mounds collapses on him. Edith Pretty and two of her farmhands-turned-excavating-assistants have to dig him out by hand. They scrabble in the earth, clawing it away much like the ancient treasure, and Mulligan was in charge of clearing Fiennes' face and head. He emerges caked in earth, his mouth and ears and eyes full of it and, Mulligan says, it was a tense scene to create, even though it was carefully and safely handled.

"I did feel a certain pressure not to be responsible for the demise of one of our greatest living actors," she laughs.

"The line in the script that really got me when I read it for the first time," says Mulligan, "was when Edith brings her son out and Basil shows them [the discovery] and she says, 'It's a ship.' Just that sense of wonder.

"Then there is the wonderful story of the people coming together to rescue a part of our history so that we can learn something more about ourselves," Mulligan says. "I found that very moving."

There is something very moving about The Dig, perhaps particularly so in the times we live in now. Visually, the huge open skies and balmy-looking summer evenings in Suffolk are almost heartbreaking viewed from our currently constrained and limited lives.

The big and small elements of the story also tap into how we are living now. There is the digging into history and having a sense of ourselves as a very small element in the continuum. Then there is the sense of global and national dread as another world war looms. And there is the personal tragedy of Edith Pretty, fatally ill and acutely aware that her death will leave her son an orphan. All in all, the film touches, gently but profoundly, where we are now.

Mulligan, says director Simon Stone, has a quality that works perfectly for a role and a film such as this. Certainly, she is an actress who works well in a period setting, having starred in films such as Suffragette, The Great Gatsby and Far From the Madding Crowd without ever seeming jarringly modern.

"She has this extraordinary quality," Stone says, "that the vulnerability she bares in films, the stronger that she seems, and vice versa."

As the film progresses, Edith Pretty grows sicker, and she retreats further into herself, but, Stone notes, Mulligan "doesn't become cold through shutting herself away from people". It's an interesting quality to note in a time of Covid, keeping our distance and self-isolation, and it possibly accounts for part of why this film resonates now.

It has been reported that the Edith Pretty role was originally tipped for Nicole Kidman, whose very modern face and affect seems entirely wrong for it. There is an old-fashioned stillness to Mulligan that accounts for her regular casting in period roles. This must also be down to the fact that Mulligan is drawn to such parts.

She is a constantly working and instantly recognisable film actress, and yet she keeps her own life very private. Married to musician Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons, Carey and Marcus do not court publicity. Instead, the couple live quietly in the Devon countryside with their young children where, reportedly, they raise chickens and pigs.

Certainly, Mulligan seemed at home in rural Suffolk, in a film that exists far from bustle and hurry and even, in some ways, from worry. It is a film, perhaps, about time suspended and Mulligan's brand of delicate determination contributes to that.

"The more I learned about Edith Pretty," Mulligan says, "the more extraordinary I realised she was. I think we can learn so much from people like that and I was excited to introduce her to a wider audience.

"She was so generous with her time and herself and the way she treated people and I think people like that are worthy of attention."

Strong stillness, in Mulligan's view, is an underrated quality, and she might well believe that, given it has served her well.

'The Dig', starring Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes, is available from Friday, on Netflix

