Mrs Brown’s Boys tops RTÉ Christmas entertainment charts while over half a million tune into the Six One

The cast of Mrs Brown’s Boys tackled the pandemic in the show’s latest Christmas special (BBC Studios/Alan Peebles/PA)

Mrs Brown’s Boys was the most watched entertainment programme over Christmas as over half a million people tuned in to watch the Six One news on Christmas Eve.

Mrs Brown’s Boys: Mammy of the People on RTÉ saw 486,400 viewers tune in, or 35pc share of the audience, on Christmas Day, giving it the highest rating out of any entertainment programme on the state broadcaster.

Meanwhile, a staggering 583,200 people tuned in to watch the Six One news on Christmas Eve, which saw Santa Claus make his way from the North Pole to children across Ireland.

RTÉ News: Six One achieved a 51pc share of viewers and proved to be the most popular Christmas programme watched by Irish viewers between 23 to 27 December 2020.

Read More

Christmas films also proved to be a big hit, with The Greatest Showman ranking as the most-watched movie in that same period, with 351,200 tuning in.

Christmas classic Home Alone 2: Lost in New York came as a close number two, with 322,500 viewers on Christmas Day.

Peter Rabbit scooped the third most-watched movie over the 5 days with 266,000 in the audience.

303,200 people watched RTÉ’s Christmas at Home, presented by Ruth Smith and Mary Kennedy, a carol service featuring Celine Byrne, Úna Healy and teenage YouTube sensation Allie Sherlock.

It ranked as the number one most-watched music programme over the Christmas period.

Other favourites included Fungie’s Kingdom (272,000), The 2 Johnnies Christmas Spectacular (146,500), Angela’s Christmas Wish (314,200) and Today Christmas Special (266,800).

From December 23 to 27, there were 754,000 streams on the RTÉ Player, with EastEnders being the most streamed at 95,000 views.

There were 696,000 streams on the RTÉ Radio Player and RTÉ Radio Apps over the five-day period, a 95pc growth on 2019. On Radio, Joe Duffy's Christmas Eve Special has had 22,000 streams. There were 57,000 streams for RTÉ Gold, including station slots on RTÉ Radio 1.

Read More

Online Editors