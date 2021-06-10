MPs to question former BBC chiefs about Bashir interview with Diana

Lord Hall will face questions from MPs on the events leading up to Martin Bashir’s Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales (David Parry/PA)

Former BBC director-generals Lord Tony Hall and Lord John Birt will be questioned by MPs about events leading up to Martin Bashir’s Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.

They will also face questions on the broadcaster’s handling of investigations into how Bashir obtained the world exclusive.

A recent report by Lord Dyson criticised the methods the journalist used to secure his bombshell interview in 1995, including using fake bank statements.

Former BBC director-general Lord Birt will be among those questioned by MPs (David Cheskin/PA)

Former BBC director-general Lord Birt will be among those questioned by MPs (David Cheskin/PA)

The report also suggested the BBC had failed to uphold “governance, accountability and scrutiny” with its internal investigation, carried out by Lord Hall in 1996 when he was the managing director of news and current affairs and Lord Birt was director-general.

Lord Hall was director-general of the BBC from April 2013 to August 2020.

Current BBC director-general Tim Davie and chairman Richard Sharp will also appear before the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee on June 15 to give evidence on the implications of Lord Dyson’s conclusions.

Diana, Princess of Wales during her interview with Martin Bashir (BBC/PA)

Diana, Princess of Wales during her interview with Martin Bashir (BBC/PA)

In his report, Lord Dyson, a former Master of the Rolls, said Bashir used “deceitful conduct” to obtain the 1995 interview with the princess, which was then covered up by a “woefully ineffective” internal investigation.

The BBC has since apologised to the whistle-blower who tried to expose Bashir’s methods.

Graphic designer Matt Wiessler was sidelined by the corporation after raising concerns that fake bank statements he mocked up for Bashir had been used by the journalist to persuade Diana to do the interview.