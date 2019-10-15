Zoe Kravitz is set to become the latest actress to play Catwoman, starring opposite Robert Pattinson’s Batman in Matt Reeves’ upcoming superhero film.

Zoe Kravitz to star as Catwoman – who else has played Batman’s love interest?

Her step-father, Aquaman star Jason Momoa, was among those sending their congratulations for bagging the sought-after role.

Catwoman – also known as Selina Kyle – is one of Batman’s longest-running foes, as well as a frequent love interest.

She is a Gotham City burglar, often portrayed as wearing a tight one-piece outfit and carrying a whip.

Here is a list of actresses who have played the character:

Julie Newmar

American actress Newmar introduced the character to a mass audience, starring opposite Adam West’s Caped Crusader in the camp 1960s TV series Batman.

Newmar played the character for two seasons, before handing the cat suit over to the next actress.

Lee Meriwether

Actress Lee Meriwether played Catwoman in the 1960’s TV series Batman (PA)

Meriwether took on the role for the 1966 film version of the TV show, as Newmar had other filming commitments.

It was her only appearance as Catwoman, and the role changed hands again for the last season of the TV series.

Eartha Kitt

Eartha Kitt, the singer and actress, is one of the most high-profile performers to have played Catwoman (PA)

The late singer took over as Catwoman for the third and final season of Batman.

The character did not appear in a Batman film again until the 1990s.

Michelle Pfeiffer

Michelle Pfeiffer starred as Catwoman in Tim Burton’s dark reimagining of Batman (Ian West/PA)

Pfeiffer starred in Tim Burton’s 1992 film Batman Returns, opposite Michael Keaton in the lead role.

Pfeiffer donned a skin-tight latex suit for the movie, complete with a whip.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry’s portrayal of Catwoman was a critical and commercial failure (PA)

Berry played the title role in 2004 action film Catwoman, which was a critical and commercial flop.

Berry won the Golden Raspberry Award for worst actress, while the film was named worst picture.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway won acclaim for her portrayal of Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises (Ian West/PA)

Hathaway starred alongside Christian Bale in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises, the final instalment in The Dark Knight trilogy.

The 36-year-old said it was the most physically demanding role she had played.

Camren Bicondova

Bicondova starred as Catwoman in five seasons of TV show Gotham starting in 2014, which originally focused on police officer Jim Gordon.

Bicondova, 20, decided against taking part in Gotham’s final episode earlier this year, as it involved playing an older version of the character.

