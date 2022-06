Zendaya, Simu Lui and Andrew Garfield among guests at Time 100 gala (Evan Agostini/AP)

Marvel stars Zendaya and Simu Liu rubbed shoulders with fellow actors and other influential people at the Time 100 gala.

The annual event in New York celebrates the US magazine’s annual 100 Most influential people of the year.

Actress Amanda Seyfried wore a sweeping black dress with long train and ruffled bodice (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Actress Amanda Seyfried wore a sweeping black dress with long train and ruffled bodice (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Marvel's Shang Chi star Simu Liu wore a cobalt blue suit to the gala (Agostini/Invision/AP)

Marvel's Shang Chi star Simu Liu wore a cobalt blue suit to the gala (Agostini/Invision/AP)

Rapper Mary J Blige, who performed at this year's Superbowl halftime show, wore a flowing light-blue dress with a heart-shaped bodice (Evan Agostini/AP)

Rapper Mary J Blige, who performed at this year's Superbowl halftime show, wore a flowing light-blue dress with a heart-shaped bodice (Evan Agostini/AP)

Grammy-winning artist Jon Batiste wore a white suit with detailing over a golden shirt (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Grammy-winning artist Jon Batiste wore a white suit with detailing over a golden shirt (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Zendaya wore a floor-length strapless gown that was blocked in different shades of turquoise and black (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Zendaya wore a floor-length strapless gown that was blocked in different shades of turquoise and black (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Zendaya's Spider-Man costar Andrew Garfield wore a simple black tuxedo with a ruffled dinner shirt (Evan Agostini/AP)

Zendaya's Spider-Man costar Andrew Garfield wore a simple black tuxedo with a ruffled dinner shirt (Evan Agostini/AP)

Oscar-winning actress Ariana DeBose sparkled in a dress that displayed a floral pattern made from gemstones (Evan Agostini/AP)

Oscar-winning actress Ariana DeBose sparkled in a dress that displayed a floral pattern made from gemstones (Evan Agostini/AP)

Director and actor Taika Waititi wore an all-white tuxedo to the annual event which celebrates the US magazine's 100 most influential people (Evan Agostini/AP)

Director and actor Taika Waititi wore an all-white tuxedo to the annual event which celebrates the US magazine's 100 most influential people (Evan Agostini/AP)

Joining the ranks of Hollywood A-listers was Brazilian indigenous leader Sonia Guajajara who donned an ornate tribal headpiece (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Joining the ranks of Hollywood A-listers was Brazilian indigenous leader Sonia Guajajara who donned an ornate tribal headpiece (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)