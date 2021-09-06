| 12.7°C Dublin

Zendaya says she refused to have her first kiss on camera while a Disney star

Zendaya will appear in sci-fi epic Dune alongside Timothee Chalamet and in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Zendaya has revealed she refused to have her first kiss on camera while a teenage Disney Channel star (PA)

Zendaya has revealed she refused to have her first kiss on camera while a teenage Disney Channel star (PA)

Zendaya has revealed she refused to have her first kiss on camera while a teenage Disney Channel star (PA)

Zendaya has revealed she refused to have her first kiss on camera while a teenage Disney Channel star (PA)

By Keiran Southern, PA

Zendaya has revealed she refused to have her first kiss on camera while a teenage Disney Channel star.

The Hollywood actress, 25, first found fame playing Rocky Blue on sitcom Shake It Up from 2010-2013.

The Emmy Award-winning star of Euphoria said she refused to have her first kiss on the show.

Zendaya is one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood (Ian West/PA)

Zendaya is one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood (Ian West/PA)

Zendaya is one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood (Ian West/PA)

Zendaya is one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood (Ian West/PA)

Zendaya, speaking to British Vogue, said: “I remember being on Shake It Up and being like, ‘I’m not gonna do this. I’m going to kiss him on the cheek because I haven’t been kissed yet so I don’t want the kiss to be on camera.'”

Elsewhere in the interview, Zendaya, who is reportedly dating her British Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland, discussed her future.

She said: “I’ve never been like, ‘I want to do this at this time, then from this age, I want to do this.’ One day I’ll have a family, but I’m not trying to put a number on it, it’ll happen if it’s meant to happen.”

In October Zendaya will appear in sci-fi epic Dune alongside Timothee Chalamet.

In December she will also star in Spider-Man: No Way Home, reprising her role as MJ, the web-slinging superhero’s love interest.

And a second season of teen drama Euphoria is also on the way.

