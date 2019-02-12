Four YouTubers broke onto the Bafta red carpet and took selfies with celebrities during Sunday night’s event.

Four YouTubers broke onto the Bafta red carpet and took selfies with celebrities during Sunday night’s event.

YouTube pranksters broke onto the Bafta red carpet and took selfies with stars

Masquerading as employees, the group gained entry to the Royal Albert Hall and hid inside toilet cubicles until the event began.

They made their way onto the red carpet where they took photos with stars including Ukrainian-born Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, as well as Steve Coogan and Zawe Ashton.

A spokesperson for Bafta confirmed the group had gained “unauthorised access” to the event.

It said: “Four individuals gained unauthorised access to Sunday’s event, they were swiftly apprehended and removed from the venue.”

One of the pranksters, Jamie Rawsthorne, said getting onto the carpet had been “easy” and advised Bafta to “tighten up” security.

He said: “I hope after seeing this video they [Baftas] can tighten up where they’re vulnerable.”

“I had to squat below Eddie Marsan as someone took a photo with him… we had a bit of a laugh about that (I didn’t actually get a photo with him) and I met Olga Kurylenko who walked the red carpet before me.

Steve Coogan on the red carpet at the Baftas (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“We got a photo and she told me the lighting was all wrong but I said she looked fabulous in any lighting and we had a bit of a laugh about that too.”

“We also bumped into Rachel Weisz unfortunately out of phone space and said we wanted to know was what came first in her name. The ‘S’ or the ‘Z’ but she refused to comment.”

Rawsthorne and Zac Alsop, who he runs his YouTube channel with, have undertaken and filmed similar stunts before. They are joined by two others in the video, which has been watched nearly 30,000 times.

In 2018, they entered the ring following Anthony Joshua’s win over Joseph Parker at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, and appeared in shot during Joshua’s interview with Sky Sports.

Two years earlier, they posed as security guards at Manchester’s Warehouse Project club before walking on stage with grime star Skepta.

The 72nd British Academy Film Awards were held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, and saw stars like Rami Malek and Olivia Colman handed gongs.

Press Association