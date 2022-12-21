| 5.4°C Dublin

Your favourite festive films ranked, from Christmas classics to total turkeys

There are some films you can’t help watch every year, but are they really that good or have most lost their sparkle over time? Chris Wasser gives his verdict

Chris Wasser

How many times have you watched Love Actually this month? What is it about Home Alone that keeps us coming back for more? Is The Holiday really that bad, and is there such a thing as the perfect Christmas film?

Well, if there’s a lesson to be learned from the cinematic ghosts of Christmas past, it’s that festive features come in all shapes and sizes. Morality tales, glossy soap operas, sugary fantasies, explosive actioners — you name it, we’ve seen them all. Some of them get better with every viewing, others have started to lose their sparkle.

