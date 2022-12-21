Your favourite festive films ranked, from Christmas classics to total turkeys

How many times have you watched Love Actually this month? What is it about Home Alone that keeps us coming back for more? Is The Holiday really that bad, and is there such a thing as the perfect Christmas film?

Well, if there’s a lesson to be learned from the cinematic ghosts of Christmas past, it’s that festive features come in all shapes and sizes. Morality tales, glossy soap operas, sugary fantasies, explosive actioners — you name it, we’ve seen them all. Some of them get better with every viewing, others have started to lose their sparkle.

Let’s take a look inside the vault and see which Christmas movies have made the nice list this year and which ones deserve to be banished to the naughty corner…

It’s A Wonderful Life (1946)

Initially a box-office flop, Frank Capra’s beguiling Yuletide epic stars the inimitable James Stewart as George Bailey, a desperate businessman whose guardian angel, Clarence (Henry Travers), pulls him back from the edge on a cold Christmas Eve in Bedford Falls.

Indeed, clever Clarence shows George what the world would have looked like had our boy never been born. You know what happens next. Based on a short story by Philip Van Doren Stern, Capra’s classic combines a touch of Dickensian magic with contemporary charm and melodrama. The end result is every bit as special as you remember. The definitive Christmas film? Probably.

Verdict: Nice! 5/5

Miracle On 34th Street (1947)

When a New York Macy’s Santa (a note-perfect Edmund Gwenn) insists he’s the real St Nick, nobody believes him, least of all his sceptical boss, Doris Walker (Maureen O’Hara). Alas, the affable Kris Kringle eventually lands himself in court after clattering a psychologist with a brolly, and it falls to heroic attorney Fred Gailey (John Payne) to set things right.

Fun fact: Gwenn remains the only actor to win an Oscar for playing Santa. Oh, and yes, the 1994 remake is fine, but George Seaton’s triumphant original is where the magic is at.

Verdict: Nice! 5/5

Home Alone (1990)

It’s 30 years since Kevin McCallister booby-trapped his house and tried to murder a couple of bone-headed burglars. Yes, that does make us feel old. Much has been made of John Hughes and Chris Columbus’s festive home-invasion yarn, and the room is still divided on whether it’s a silly, throwaway caper or a timeless holiday favourite. We’re in the latter camp.

Brilliantly cast and wonderfully choregraphed, Home Alone just about stays on the right side of chaotic and our boy Macaulay Culkin delivers a cute, menacing and charismatic turn for the ages. Plus, it’s always fun to watch Joe Pesci trying not to swear for two hours.

Verdict: Nice! 4/5

Die Hard (1988)

Spare us the tiresome debate: Die Hard is definitely a Christmas movie and that’s the end of that. An off-duty New York police officer, John McClane (Bruce Willis), flies to Los Angeles to patch things up with his estranged wife, Holly (Bonnie Bedelia), on Christmas Eve. Alas, Holly and her workmates have been taken hostage by an unwanted Christmas party guest (Alan Rickman’s Hans Gruber) and his greedy “Euro trash” buddies. With no back-up and no shoes or socks, our boy Bruce tries to save Christmas. Yippee ki-yay, Santa Claus.

Verdict: Nice! 5/5

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

Did you know that Michael Caine decided to play it straight in Brian Henson’s inventive take on the Charles Dickens masterpiece? “I’m going to play this movie like I’m working with the Royal Shakespeare Company,” said Caine at the time. “I will never wink, I will never do anything Muppety. I am going to play Scrooge as if it is an utterly dramatic role and there are no puppets around me.” And that is why this beautiful little film works — Caine took it seriously. Plus, the muppets are great — the songs too. Lovely stuff altogether.

Verdict: Nice! 4/5

The Holiday (2006)

Oh boy. Yep, this film really happened. Iris (Kate Winslet) is a heartbroken journo from London who swaps homes over the Christmas with Amanda (Cameron Diaz), a heartbroken movie trailer editor from Los Angeles. Iris falls for Amanda’s musician friend, Miles (Jack Black), and Amanda falls for Iris’s impossibly handsome brother, Graham (Jude Law). Nancy Meyers delivers another sugar-coated, big-screen soap opera where everyone’s rich, everyone’s white, and nobody talks like a real person. Only, this time, it’s set at Christmas. So irredeemably awful, it’s almost impossible to turn away from.

Verdict: Naughty! 1/5

Elf (2003)

Is Jon Favreau’s perennial Christmas favourite really as good as everyone makes it out to be? Not quite. But Will Ferrell’s amiable portrayal of an emotionally unstable man-child, who is raised by Santa Claus and travels thousands of miles to find his real father (James Caan) in New York City, has its moments. Most of them are now memes and GIFs. That’s modern life, folks.

Verdict: Nice! 3/5

The Santa Clause (1994)

Middle-aged divorcee, Scott Calvin (Tim Allen), is the worst dad ever. That all changes, however, when the real Kris Kringle slips and falls off his roof on Christmas Eve. Egged on by his precocious son, Charlie (Eric Lloyd), Scott throws on the suit, acquaints himself with the reindeer and whaddaya know? We have a new Father Christmas. John Pasquin’s flawed, family-friendly spectacle isn’t nearly as clever as it thinks it is, but a surprisingly cuddly Tim Allen makes it work. Ignore the sequels.

Verdict: Nice! 3/5

Scrooged (1988)

Bill Murray came out of semi-retirement for this one. Richard Donner’s surreal and subversive take on the Charles Dickens novella stars Murray as Frank Cross, a cruel, callous and curmudgeonly TV network president who receives a series of unwanted ghostly visits on Christmas Eve. True story: Murray was miserable on set. He also clashed with Donner and insisted on script edits. Indeed, Scrooged is all over the shop, but hey, it’s not all bad. Grumpy Murray is better than no Murray.

Verdict: Nice! 3/5

Love Actually (2003)

When a newly elected British Prime Minister named David (Hugh Grant) develops romantic feelings for one of his staff members, Natalie (Martine McCutcheon), things get complicated at No10 Downing Street. But not as complicated as the situation at his sister’s house, where poor Karen (Emma Thompson) suspects her husband, Harry (Alan Rickman), is playing away from home at Christmas.

To make matters worse, Karen’s mate, Daniel (Liam Neeson), recently lost his wife. Meanwhile, Colin Firth’s Jamie (we don’t know who he’s related to) tries to write a novel and Bill Nighy (he has nothing to do with anyone in this film) plays a has-been rock star. Writer and director Richard Curtis admits he was under a lot of pressure on this one, and it shows. But like The Holiday, we just can’t turn away. Bonkers, actually.

Verdict: Naughty! 2/5



All titles are currently available to stream on Netflix, Now TV and Amazon Prime.

