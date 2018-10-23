A woman said she would not contest charges of hacking the email account of Selena Gomez ’s assistant before sharing stolen images online, prosecutors in Los Angeles have said.

Woman accused of hacking the email of Selena Gomez’ assistant strikes plea deal

Susan Atrach, 22, accessed the emails of Theresa Mingus between August 2015 and February 2016, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

A woman has pleaded no contest to hacking the emails of Selena Gomez’s assistant (PA Wire/PA Wire)

Atrach, from New Jersey, pleaded no contest to one count each of identity theft and network intrusion.

She had earlier been accused of hacking US singer and actress Gomez’s emails but the charges have been dropped.

On Monday she was sentenced to five years probation and 160 hours of community service.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Atrach must prove that she is in school or has a job.

Press Association