With renewed interest after last year's Hollywood boycott, Golden Globes 2023 is here – so who will win and who should win?

There’s plenty of Irish interest, with ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ nominated for several awards

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin. Photo: Searchlight Pictures Expand
Adam White and Ellie Harrison

Yes, the Golden Globes were boycotted by most of Hollywood last year. Yes, Tom Cruise handed back all of his past Globes in protest. Yes, no one can quite agree what the point of the Golden Globes even is.

Still, 12 months after the annual awards show went untelevised for the first time in its 77-year history, they are back! For… reasons!

