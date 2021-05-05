Will Smith swears off ‘midnight muffins’ in bid to get in shape after viral pic

Will Smith has sworn off “midnight muffins” and said he wants to get in the “best shape of my life” after sharing shirtless photos of himself.

The Men In Black star went viral after admitting he had let himself go during the pandemic.

He previously posted a photo on Instagram in which he is wearing slippers, underwear and an unzipped hoodie that reveals his torso and wrote: “I’m gonna be real wit yall – I’m in the worst shape of my life.”

The actor, 52, has now said he plans to transform his body, sharing a boomerang video of himself posing topless in his boxer shorts, with his hands on his hips.

He wrote: “This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry.

“I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it!

“Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!!

“Teaming up with @YouTube to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works!”

Smith, who shot to fame in The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air, is best known for blockbusters films such as Independence Day, Bad Boys, I Am Legend and Men In Black, but has reached a whole new audience with his viral content.

He performed the In My Feelings dance challenge on top of a bridge in Budapest and bungee jumped out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon for his 50th birthday.

PA Media