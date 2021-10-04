Will Smith reveals the worst film he’s ever starred in: ‘It’s a thorn in my side’

Over the course of his career, Smith has appeared in more than 76 TV shows and movies, but one clearly stood out as a bad experience.

In GQ’s “Actually Me” series, Smith was asked, “In your opinion, what is the worst and best movie of Will Smith?”

To which he responded: “For the best, I think it’s a tie between the first Men in Black and Pursuit of Happyness. For different reasons, those are the two almost-perfect movies.”

For the worst, he said: “I don’t know, Wild Wild West is a thorn in my side. To see myself in chaps… I don’t like it.”

In the 1999 movie, Smith and Kevin Kline played two Secret Service agents who work together to protect US President Ulysses S Grant (Kline again, in a dual role) from danger.

Smith reportedly turned down the role of Neo in The Matrixto star in Wild Wild West, which was a critical flop.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has an approval rating of 17pc. The review aggregator’s consensus reads: “Bombastic, manic, and largely laugh-free, Wild Wild West is a bizarre misfire in which greater care was lavished upon the special effects than on the script.”

Roger Ebert of The Chicago Sun-Times gave the film one star, calling it a “comedy dead zone”.

He added: “You stare in disbelief as scenes flop and die. The movie is all concept and no content; the elaborate special effects are like watching money burn on the screen.”

The film did reasonably well at the box office, however, grossing $27.7m (£20.4m) on its opening weekend and ranking first at the North American box office.