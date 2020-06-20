Will Smith opens up on his ‘ultimate failure’

An emotional Will Smith described divorce from his first wife as his ‘ultimate failure’ (Ian West/PA)

An emotional Will Smith described divorce from his first wife as his “ultimate failure”.

The Hollywood star, 51, sat down with his wife of 23 years Jada Pinkett Smith for a highly personal discussion to mark Father’s Day in the US.

A preview of the special episode of Red Table Talk showed a tearful Smith opening up about his failed marriage.

Expand Close A tearful Will Smith has opened up on the failure of his first marriage (Isabel Infantes/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A tearful Will Smith has opened up on the failure of his first marriage (Isabel Infantes/PA)

He married Sheree Zampino in 1992 before divorcing her three years later. The former couple share a son, Trey.

“Divorce was the worst thing in my adult life,” Smith said. “Divorce was the ultimate failure for me.

“I’ve been hurt a lot in my adult life but I don’t think anything touches the failure of getting divorced from my two-year-old son’s mother.”

Smith married his current wife in 1997 after they met on the set of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air.

In a 2018 episode of Pinkett-Smith’s Red Table Talk web series, she spoke to Zampino and discussed their early rocky relationship.

After a bust-up between the two over the phone, Men In Black star Smith had to step in.

“Will Smith let me have it,” Pinkett Smith recalled. “His take was, ‘That is Trey’s mother and that’s just not your place.'”

The pair said their relationship was much smoother after Pinkett Smith apologised.

PA Media