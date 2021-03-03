| 4.1°C Dublin

Will Smith discusses his experiences of racism

The actor said he has been encouraged by the Black Lives Matter movement.

By Tom Horton, PA

Will Smith has said he has been racially abused on a number of occasions.

The Hollywood star, 52, told the Pod Save America podcast he has never seen a racist person with “intellect”.

“I have been called n***** to my face probably five or six times and, fortunately for my psyche, I have never been called n***** by a smart person,” he said.

“I grew up with the impression that racists and racism were stupid and they were easy to get around, I just had to be smarter.

“While they were very dangerous, I never looked into the eyes of a racist and saw anything that I perceived as intellect.”

Smith said that when he started working in Hollywood he began to notice “systemic racism”.

He added: “At the core of it, I noticed a difference between ignorance and evil.

“They are twins, for sure, but ignorance can be educated and evil is a much more difficult problem, and certainly ignorance is more prevalent than blatant evil.”

Smith also said he had been encouraged by the Black Lives Matter protests, adding: “Over the summer, the entire globe sat up in a way that they never have before and agreed that black lives matter.”

He added: “Black lives aren’t going to go back to not mattering.”

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air star said he is “hopeful” about the future of the US and progress is being made on equality.

