Will Ferrell and John C Reilly discuss potential Step Brothers 2

John C Reilly said making a sequel to Step Brothers is “very dangerous and risky” because it is so beloved by fans.

Reilly starred alongside his regular on-screen partner Will Ferrell in the 2008 hit comedy, which saw the actors play two immature men forced to live together when their parents marry.

A sequel has been rumoured but Reilly said there are no plans to make a Step Brothers 2 – yet.

Will Ferrell, left, and John C Reilly starred together in Step Brothers (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

He told the Press Association: “It’s not even on the table right now but it certainly is a beloved movie. For us it was a very personal movie too, in a weird way, we put a lot of our own personal stories from our childhood in it.

“It wasn’t just a goof, we really love that movie ourselves. But because we love it so much, it’s a very dangerous and risky thing to make a sequel. So we’re taking a good long time to think it over.”

Ferrell added: “You never know, never say never. But nothing imminent right now.”

Step Brothers, directed by Adam McKay and also starring Adam Scott and Kathryn Hahn, was the second time Ferrell and Reilly had teamed up together, following 2006’s Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby.

They later both appeared in Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, in which Reilly has a small role, and are currently starring in Holmes & Watson.

Press Association