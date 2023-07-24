Why Hollywood is playing it safe with toy movies like Barbie

Margot Robbie isn’t the first film star to take a role based on a piece of moulded plastic and, judging by Hollywood trends, she won’t be the last

Margot Robbie as Barbie, Alexandria Shipp as Barbie, Michael Cera as Allan, Ariana Greenblatt as Sasha and America Ferrera as Gloria in 'Barbie.' Photo courtesy of Warner Bros Entertainment

Watch Toy Story 2 (1999) and among the characters you’ll spot a familiar face: Barbie. The blonde doll had been vetoed from appearing in the first Toy Story in 1995, as her creator Mattel wasn’t sure the film would reflect well on the often controversial figure. But after Toy Story became a phenomenon, the company quickly changed its mind.