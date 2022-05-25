| 13.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Why has Tom Cruise moved from serious actor to action man?

Hollywood’s former golden boy proves he can still carry a blockbuster with his Top Gun sequel, but once upon a time, there was more to him than that

Tom Cruise impresses again as Maverick in Top Gun sequel Expand
Cruise received an Oscar nomination for Born on the Fourth of July Expand
Cruise speaks at a Scientology event in Madrid in 2004. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Close

Tom Cruise impresses again as Maverick in Top Gun sequel

Tom Cruise impresses again as Maverick in Top Gun sequel

Cruise received an Oscar nomination for Born on the Fourth of July

Cruise received an Oscar nomination for Born on the Fourth of July

Cruise speaks at a Scientology event in Madrid in 2004. Photo: Getty Images

Cruise speaks at a Scientology event in Madrid in 2004. Photo: Getty Images

/

Tom Cruise impresses again as Maverick in Top Gun sequel

Paul Whitington

In 1990, when Tom Cruise was nominated for an Oscar for Born on the Fourth of July, he seemed on the verge of becoming a serious actor, perhaps one of the finest of his generation. Oliver Stone’s heavyweight drama was based on the true story of Ron Kovic, a US soldier and Vietnam veteran who becomes an anti-war activist after being confined to a wheelchair: apart from its physical challenges, the part required Cruise to convincingly portray the emotional journey from crew-cut patriot to hippie.

Related topics

More On Tom Cruise

Most Watched

Privacy