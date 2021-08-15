| 13.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Why are so many movie stars taking aim at Hollywood?

In suing Disney, ‘Black Widow’ Scarlett Johansson joins a line of high-profile actors putting it up to movie studios

In the line of fire – Scarlett Johansson as &lsquo;Black Widow&rsquo; Expand

Close

In the line of fire – Scarlett Johansson as &lsquo;Black Widow&rsquo;

In the line of fire – Scarlett Johansson as ‘Black Widow’

In the line of fire – Scarlett Johansson as ‘Black Widow’

Chris Wasser

How do you solve a problem like Black Widow? Because, make no mistake, that is exactly what Marvel’s latest standalone superhero offering has become for both its leading woman and the studio behind it.

Indeed, the news that Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney over a breach of contract came as a surprise not just to the bigwigs at the Mickey Mouse House but to those of us who believed in the idea that life on the Marvel payroll meant never having to worry about anything ever again.

For more than a decade, the folks on the Avengers acting team have had the time of their lives, making and, indeed, promoting the most profitable films of all time. Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (The Incredible Hulk), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) and Johansson (Black Widow) have also managed to convince audiences that they are as tight off duty as they are whenever the world is in danger from the mighty Thanos.

Most Watched

Privacy