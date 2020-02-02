Entertainment Movies

Sunday 2 February 2020

Who is nominated for a Bafta?

The ceremony will be hosted by Graham Norton at the Royal Albert Hall.

Renee Zellweger is nominated for the leading actress award (Ian West/PA)
Renee Zellweger is nominated for the leading actress award (Ian West/PA)

By PA Reporters

Joker leads the way at the British Academy film awards today with 11 nominations.

Netflix’s The Irishman and Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood both follow close behind with 10 each.

Here is a list of this year’s nominees:

– Best film

1917
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Parasite

– Outstanding British film

1917
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes

– Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Bait
For Sama
Maiden
Only You
Rebablo

– Leading actress

Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renee Zellweger – Judy

= Leading actor

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

– Supporting actress

Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Margot Robbie – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Florence Pugh – Little Women

– Supporting actor

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood
Sir Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

– Director

Sam Mendes – 1917
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Todd Phillips – Joker
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

– Animated Film

Frozen 2
Klaus
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4

– Documentary

American Factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
For Sama
The Great Hack

– Original screenplay

Booksmart
Knives Out
Marriage Story
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Parasite

– Adapted screenplay

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes

– Original score

1917
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

– Casting

Joker – Shayna Markowitz
Marriage Story – Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Victoria Thomas
The Personal History Of David Copperfield – Sarah Crowe
The Two Popes – Nina Gold#

– Cinematography

1917
The Irishman
Joker
Le Mans ’66

– Film not in the English language

The Farewell
For Sama
Pain And Glory
Parasite
Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

– Editing

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Le Mans ’66
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

– Production design

1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood

– Costume design

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Judy
Little Women
Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood

– Make up and hair 

1917
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Rocketman

– Sound

1917
Joker
Le Mans ’66
Rocketman
Stars Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

– Special visual effects

1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

– British short animation

Grandad Was A Romantic
In Her Boots
The Magic Boat

– British short film

Azaar
Goldfish
Kamali
Leaning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl)
The Trap

– EE Rising Star Award

Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr
Micheal Ward

– Bafta Fellowship

Kathleen Kennedy

– Outstanding British contribution to cinema award

Andy Serkis

PA Media

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top