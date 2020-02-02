Joker leads the way at the British Academy film awards today with 11 nominations.

Who is nominated for a Bafta?

Netflix’s The Irishman and Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood both follow close behind with 10 each.

Here is a list of this year’s nominees:

– Best film

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Parasite

– Outstanding British film

1917

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The Two Popes

– Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Bait

For Sama

Maiden

Only You

Rebablo

– Leading actress

Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renee Zellweger – Judy

= Leading actor

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

– Supporting actress

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Margot Robbie – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Florence Pugh – Little Women

– Supporting actor

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood

Sir Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

– Director

Sam Mendes – 1917

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Todd Phillips – Joker

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

– Animated Film

Frozen 2

Klaus

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Toy Story 4

– Documentary

American Factory

Apollo 11

Diego Maradona

For Sama

The Great Hack

– Original screenplay

Booksmart

Knives Out

Marriage Story

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Parasite

– Adapted screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

– Original score

1917

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

– Casting

Joker – Shayna Markowitz

Marriage Story – Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Victoria Thomas

The Personal History Of David Copperfield – Sarah Crowe

The Two Popes – Nina Gold#

– Cinematography

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Le Mans ’66

– Film not in the English language

The Farewell

For Sama

Pain And Glory

Parasite

Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

– Editing

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Le Mans ’66

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

– Production design

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood

– Costume design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Judy

Little Women

Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood

– Make up and hair

1917

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Rocketman

– Sound

1917

Joker

Le Mans ’66

Rocketman

Stars Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

– Special visual effects

1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

– British short animation

Grandad Was A Romantic

In Her Boots

The Magic Boat

– British short film

Azaar

Goldfish

Kamali

Leaning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl)

The Trap

– EE Rising Star Award

Awkwafina

Jack Lowden

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr

Micheal Ward

– Bafta Fellowship

Kathleen Kennedy

– Outstanding British contribution to cinema award

Andy Serkis

PA Media