Who is nominated at the 27th SAG Awards?

In the SAG Awards nominations, Chadwick Boseman was posthumously recognised for his roles in Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Ian West/PA)

Some of Hollywood’s biggest names are among the nominees at the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Chadwick Boseman was posthumously recognised for his roles in Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom while a host of British stars were also nominated.

Here are the nominees in full:

Cast in a motion picture

– Da 5 Bloods

– Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

– Minari

– One Night In Miami

– The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Male actor in a leading role

– Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal)

– Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

– Sir Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

– Gary Oldman (Mank)

– Steven Yeun (Minari)

Female actor in a leading role

– Amy Adams (Hillbilly Elegy)

– Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

– Vanessa Kirby (Pieces Of A Woman)

– Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

– Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

Male actor in a supporting role

– Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)

– Chadwick Boseman (Da 5 Bloods)

– Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah)

– Jared Leto (The Little Things)

– Leslie Odom Jr (One Night In Miami)

Female actor in a supporting role

– Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

– Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

– Olivia Colman (The Father)

– Yug-Jung Youn (Minari)

– Helena Zengel (News Of The World)

Stunt ensemble in a motion picture

– Da 5 Bloods

– Mulan

– News Of The World

– The Trial Of The Chicago 7

– Wonder Woman 1984

Stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series

– The Boys

– Cobra Kai

– Lovecraft Country

– The Mandalorian

– Westworld

Ensemble in a drama series

– Better Call Saul

– Bridgerton

– The Crown

– Lovecraft Country

– Ozark

Ensemble in a comedy series

– Dead To Me

– The Flight Attendant

– The Great

– Schitt’s Creek

– Ted Lasso

Male actor in a drama series

– Jason Bateman (Ozark)

– Sterling K Brown (This Is Us)

– Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

– Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

– Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Female actor in a drama series

– Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

– Olivia Colman (The Crown)

– Emma Corrin (The Crown)

– Julia Garner (Ozark)

– Laura Linney (Ozark)

Male actor in a comedy series

– Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

– Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

– Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

– Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

– Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Female actor in a comedy series

– Christina Applegate (Dead To Me)

– Linda Cardellini (Dead To Me)

– Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

– Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)

– Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Male actor in a television movie or miniseries

– Bill Camp (The Queen’s Gambit)

– Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)

– Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

– Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)

– Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Female actor in a television movie or miniseries

– Cate Blanchett (Mrs America)

– Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

– Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)

– Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

– Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)

