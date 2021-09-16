| 11.8°C Dublin

Whitney Houston classic The Bodyguard tipped for the remake treatment

The movie was a global box office hit in 1992.

The Bodyguard, which starred Whitney Houston, is reportedly the latest classic film set to get the remake treatment (Peter Jordan/PA) Expand

Close

The Bodyguard, which starred Whitney Houston, is reportedly the latest classic film set to get the remake treatment (Peter Jordan/PA)

The Bodyguard, which starred Whitney Houston, is reportedly the latest classic film set to get the remake treatment (Peter Jordan/PA)

The Bodyguard, which starred Whitney Houston, is reportedly the latest classic film set to get the remake treatment (Peter Jordan/PA)

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The Bodyguard is reportedly the latest classic film set to get the remake treatment.

The 1992 drama featured Whitney Houston in her first acting role as a music superstar and Kevin Costner as the former secret service agent hired to protect her.

It was a global hit and its soundtrack is one of the best-selling in movie history thanks to songs including I Will Always Love You and I Have Nothing.

Kevin Costner starred in The Bodyguard, which has been tipped for the remake treatment (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA) Expand

Close

Kevin Costner starred in The Bodyguard, which has been tipped for the remake treatment (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Kevin Costner starred in The Bodyguard, which has been tipped for the remake treatment (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Kevin Costner starred in The Bodyguard, which has been tipped for the remake treatment (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

A reimagined version is in the works, with acclaimed playwright Matthew Lopez writing the script, according to Variety.

It is said to be in development at studio Warner Bros.

No casting choices were announced.

Houston, who died aged 48 in 2012, played actress and singer Rachel Marron in The Bodyguard.

The 1992 film featured Whitney Houston in her first acting role (Ian West/PA) Expand

Close

The 1992 film featured Whitney Houston in her first acting role (Ian West/PA)

The 1992 film featured Whitney Houston in her first acting role (Ian West/PA)

The 1992 film featured Whitney Houston in her first acting role (Ian West/PA)

Costner’s Frank Farmer gets hired to protect her from a stalker, but the pair fall in love.

Entertainment Newsletter

From Eurovision to Love Island, our free newsletter brings you our best features and interviews from the world of entertainment every week.

This field is required

The Bodyguard was dismissed as cheesy and melodramatic by critics upon its release and received seven nominations at the Golden Raspberry Awards, the parody ceremony recognising Hollywood missteps.

The nods including worst picture, worst actor for Costner, 66, and worst actress for Houston.

Despite the critical opprobrium, The Bodyguard has proved to be enduringly popular with audiences.

The soundtrack won the Grammy Award for album of the year.

Most Watched

Privacy