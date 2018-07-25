Entertainment Movies

Which films are better than the books they’re based on?

Believe it or not, there are quite a few.

The cast of The Prestige (Yui Mok/PA)
By Alistair Mason, Press Association

After seeing a popular film that’s based on a novel, one way to guarantee an increase in your cultural credibility is to say: “It wasn’t as good as the book.”

But are there some movies that are actually better than their literary source material? That’s the question put forward by Reddit user Jacobone.

Here are some of the suggestions.

1. Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

2. Mean Girls

3. Forrest Gump

4. What Dreams May Come

5. Big Fish

6. The Prestige

7. The Devil Wears Prada

8. Me And Earl And The Dying Girl

9. The Godfather

10. Jaws

11. And of course this movie classic…

