What the controversy over Kate Winslet’s on-screen romp with Saoirse Ronan in Ammonite says about our attitudes to sexual identity

Relatives angry over movie that depicts influential 19th-century fossil collector as having passionate lesbian love affair

Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan in Ammonite Expand

Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan in Ammonite

Paul Whitington

Saoirse Ronan and Kate Winslet appear together on screen for the first time in a new film called Ammonite, which premieres next week at the Toronto Film Festival.

Written and directed by Francis Lee, it’s a period drama based on the life of Mary Anning, a 19th-century English woman who became a dinosaur expert and collector of fossils. Which doesn’t sound terribly racy, but before anyone has even seen the film the cultural conservatives are up in arms over its central dramatic theme – a lesbian love affair that may never have actually happened.

In the film, which was shot last year in Dorset, in the south of England, Winslet plays Mary Anning, who has made a name for herself collecting and identifying fossils found along the Dorset shore but is something of a social outcast, unmarried, eccentric. Her life changes when she meets Charlotte Murchison (Ronan), a much younger, married woman who shares her enthusiasm for fossils and introduces Mary to passionate physical love.