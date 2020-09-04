What the controversy over Kate Winslet’s on-screen romp with Saoirse Ronan in Ammonite says about our attitudes to sexual identity

Saoirse Ronan and Kate Winslet appear together on screen for the first time in a new film called Ammonite, which premieres next week at the Toronto Film Festival.

Written and directed by Francis Lee, it’s a period drama based on the life of Mary Anning, a 19th-century English woman who became a dinosaur expert and collector of fossils. Which doesn’t sound terribly racy, but before anyone has even seen the film the cultural conservatives are up in arms over its central dramatic theme – a lesbian love affair that may never have actually happened.

In the film, which was shot last year in Dorset, in the south of England, Winslet plays Mary Anning, who has made a name for herself collecting and identifying fossils found along the Dorset shore but is something of a social outcast, unmarried, eccentric. Her life changes when she meets Charlotte Murchison (Ronan), a much younger, married woman who shares her enthusiasm for fossils and introduces Mary to passionate physical love.

It’s a wonderful hook for a period drama, but although we know that Mary and Charlotte were great friends and shared a close correspondence, there is absolutely no evidence to suggest they were lovers. Does this matter? Opinions differ.

When Ammonite began shooting, one of Mary’s descendants, Barbara Anning, said she did not think there was any evidence to “back up portraying her as a gay woman,” and wondered if “film-makers have to resort to using unconfirmed aspects to somebody’s sexuality to make an already remarkable story sensational?” The love angle, she concluded, “adds nothing to her story”.

Well, in fact it does, but is it OK to retrospectively bestow sexual orientations on real people who may not have been so inclined? It’s a vexed question, but one the director Francis Lee has robustly dismissed. He’s a fine filmmaker, an actor turned director whose semi-autobiographical 2017 feature debut God’s Own Country explored gay love among Yorkshire farm hands and was widely praised.

“After seeing queer history be routinely ‘straightened’ throughout culture,” he wrote on social media in response to criticisms of Ammonite, “and given a historical figure where there is no evidence whatsoever of a heterosexual relationship, is it not permissible to view that person within another context?”

And he wondered mischievously, “would these newspaper writers have felt the need to whip up uninformed quotes from self-proclaimed experts if the character’s sexuality had been assumed to be heterosexual?”

It’s a valid point.

Mary Anning is a fascinating character in her own right, with a life story that needs no sexing up. She was born in Lyme Regis, in Dorset, in 1799, and grew up in a house so close to the sea it was regularly flooded. Her father Joseph, a cabinetmaker, supplemented his meagre income by collecting fossils from the Blue Lias cliffs, a geological formation dating back to the Jurassic era and pocked with the bones of dinosaurs. Collectors sold them as trinkets, and didn’t initially realise what they were, but after Joseph dug up the four-foot skull of an extinct marine reptile called ichthyosaur, his 12-year-old daughter became fascinated by these extant traces of a hidden past.

Despite her scant schooling, Mary became incredibly knowledgeable on the subject of dinosaurs, and her discoveries greatly expanded scientific understanding of dozens of lost species. She risked her life finding them, and in 1833 was almost swallowed by a landslide that killed her dog. But all her work, her writings, drawings and fossil finds, were appropriated by male scientists who bought the artefacts and presented them as their own discoveries. She was broke when she died at the age of 47, and her reputation was slowly rescued from obscurity thereafter. She may have inspired the popular rhyme ‘She sells sea shells on the sea shore’.

What would Mary think if she were here to see the tug of war surrounding her sexual identity? We’ll never know, and it is of course entirely possible that she was an active lesbian in a time and place where all gay people would have had to carefully hide their orientation or risk social ruin. But then again she may not have been gay at all, and Ammonite appears in an age that seems increasingly determined to paint all others in its own image.

In God’s Own Country, Francis Lee described the life of a young man in 1990s Yorkshire whose need to hide his sexual orientation leads to much unhappiness. In Ammonite he may be exploring similar themes, and has apparently done so vividly. Early reactions to his film have been glowing and it’s already being touted as a 2021 awards favourite. Kate Winslet (seven Oscar nominations, one win) and Saoirse Ronan (four nominations) may yet add to their formidable gong collections.

A central moment involves a love scene between the two woman which Kate Winslet recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about. Francis Lee, she says, was “naturally very nervous” about directing the sex scenes. “I said to him listen, just let us work it out. And we did. ‘We’ll start here. We’ll do this with the kissing, boobs, you go down there, then you do this, then you climb up here’. I mean, we marked out the beats of the scene so that we were anchored in something that just supported the narrative. I felt the proudest I’ve ever felt doing a love scene on Ammonite,” Winslet added. “And I felt by far the least self-conscious.”

To be fair, Mr. Lee’s film does not pretend to be exhaustively accurate. Kate Winslet is 18 years older than Saoirse Ronan: in real life, Mary Anning was ten years younger than Charlotte Murchison. In other words, this is a drama, not a documentary. It all sounds sensitively done, and pertinent to our time if not necessarily to Mary Anning’s.

Does it matter that Francis Lee has imposed this reading on a woman whose true sexual orientation can never be known? Say it does matter and you’ll be condemned as a binary reactionary. Say it doesn’t and you’re a 21st-century Maoist intent on ramming the mores of the present down history’s throat.

Either way you cause offence, the go-to emotional reaction of our time. And meanwhile, all the furore has given many column inches of free publicity to a film that promises to be fascinating.