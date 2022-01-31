| 4.6°C Dublin

What next for Jamie Dornan as his stock rises and could the Bond role beckon?

His recent performances in the film Belfast and the BBC One Sunday night drama The Tourist have thrust Jamie Dornan back into the spotlight for all the right reasons.

After one or two questionable roles, namely the mystifying misfire that was Wild Mountain Thyme, and to some extent, the Fifty Shades franchise, the Co Down man has been lighting up both the small and big screens over the past few months.

