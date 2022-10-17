‘We’re a year after shooting and we’re still engaged in the argument’ – Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson on their new movie, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: Colin Farrell attends "The Banshees of Inisherin" UK Premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for BFI)

Colin Farrell has spoken about the joy and anticipation of reading a script by Martin McDonagh. Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for BFI

Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell are back together in The Banshees of Inisherin. Photo: Jonathan Hession. Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

“What’s the French for feckin’?” This is one of the many linguistic puzzles that awaits the dubbers and subtitlers of Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin, a dense tragi-comedy that glories in the eccentric poetic flights of Hiberno-English, and is already being tipped for awards glory.

“Yeah I often wonder about that,” says Colin Farrell, “and this film is built around the subtleties of language, isn’t it, but I mean how the hell would you translate any of it?”

How indeed. The Banshees of Inisherin reunites for the first time the dream team that brought us In Bruges, McDonagh’s 2008 black comedy starring Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as two not particularly bright hitmen.

The two actors’ chemistry was seamless in In Bruges, but is even better in Banshees, McDonagh’s finest film to date and a very Irish take on a Greek tragedy.

Gleeson is Colm, a glum and sensitive island fiddle-player and amateur philosopher who has reached a crisis in his life. Convinced he feels the hand of death on his shoulder, he’s determined to make something of what time remains, and write music that will be remembered after he’s gone. To that end he decides to dump his best friend Pádraic (played by Farrell), an amiable small farmer who is very pleasant but, as everyone reminds him, rather “dull”.

“I don’t like you anymore,” Colm brutally tells Pádraic in the local pub, and when the penny fails to drop, Colm issues a strange ultimatum: every time Pádraic talks to him, Colm will cut off one of his own fingers. It’s a hell of a screenplay: what was it like for them, I wonder, reading it for the first time?

“Ah look, there’s an excitement in reading a McDonagh script,” says Gleeson, “there really is, it’s happened a few times now where I’ve read his plays and you just think, this is a world you want to be inhabiting as an actor.”

“It’s an event,” says Farrell, “honest to God, you put it down and you look at the cover and it says Banshees of Inisherin by Martin McDonagh. I made myself a cup of tea and I sat down with it and I thought here we go. And you’re nervous and excited, but you’re fearful as well, because your expectations are so high.

“In Bruges, with this fella and Martin, it was such a rewarding experience for me personally and creatively. It was a turning point for me as well, because I was only out of rehab a year and a half, and I was still trying to figure out if I still wanted to act, because I had kind of fallen out of love with it a little bit over the years. In Bruges was full of meaning, and full of challenge, and it brought me back to it in a way.”

Such a funny film, too.

“Yeah we were laughing all the time,” Gleeson recalls, “and again here we’ve had this process where you read Martin’s stuff and you laugh out loud at it. The construction of the dialogue, it’s like, you laugh like a drain, and then, in the process of making it... “it becomes very sad,” adds Farrell, finishing the sentence, “it puts you into the darkest corners.”

Gleeson and Farrell, who work together well on screen, seem to share an intuitive understanding in person. They finish each other’s sentences and share insights on the characters they’re playing and almost become them as they explain their complex motivations.

“Pádraic and Colm, we’re not finished with each other!” Farrell says at one point. “I mean the way we’re talking about it now man, we’re a year after shooting and we’re still engaged in the argument, we’re still trying to figure it out. That’s lovely, and it doesn’t happen often.”

“There’s a new kind of truth that he’s exploring, I think, in this film,” says Gleeson. “He goes further and deeper in an emotional sense, and that’s why it’s hitting.”

Beautifully shot and paced, Banshees of Inisherin gives us a masterclass in the very best of Irish acting. The brilliant Kerry Condon plays Siobhan, Pádraic’s wise and clever sister, who sees the disaster a friendship’s ending will bring but can do nothing to stop it.

Barry Keoghan is Dominic, the clueless son of the island’s obnoxious policeman (Gary Lydon), who’s not half as dim as he seems. And Pat Shortt and Jon Kenny play the island publican and his most regular customer, and form the Greek chorus of the piece.

The film was shot last year on Inis Mór and Achill Island, and was an intense and memorable experience for Gleeson and Farrell. “We got to rehearse first,” explains Gleeson, “for three weeks in Druid, in Galway city.”

“Yeah,” adds Farrell, “the place where Martin’s first plays were workshopped, so I mean that start alone…”

Given the fact that Brendan’s character decides not to talk to Colin’s any more, there was some talk of the actors needing to isolate themselves from each other for the duration of the shoot.

“Yeah,” says Gleeson, “that lasted about a second and a half. And I could see his face softening as if to say, ‘well I don’t’, and I was like ‘well I don’t’!”

“I mean of course you’d honour it totally, if that was the case,” says Farrell, “and I was thinking maybe he’d need that, but I was delighted when he didn’t.”

“I hate working in those circumstances,” says Gleeson. “It depends on the intent, and if somebody needs to be there I’m absolutely fine with that…”

“But if they’re throwing shapes and you know it’s about something else,” says Farrell. Gleeson agrees, adding: “Yeah, sometimes that’s obfuscation and it’s actually them getting their own way.”

None of that method band-standing on the set of Banshees of Inisherin, which by all accounts was a happy and harmonious shoot. Colin shows me a photo of a beautiful island sunset, and says: “That’s on Achill, outside the pub they built, and I mean it was like that every night, the weather was glorious. And if we were shooting and we weren’t needed we’d all go outside, 60 of us, and stare at the sunset. And you don’t get that on a film, normally it’s all go, go, go, but we’d just take the five minutes. No one would say we’re taking the five minutes, we’d just go – it was all very organic.”

During the eight-week shoot, they quickly adapted to the slower pace of island life.

“On Inis Mór particularly,” explains Gleeson, “because on your day off you literally lived as the villagers lived, and you’d be passing fellas on the road, and it would be you know, ‘Jesus he never says hello that fella…’ And people would be saying howaya and then they’d be conscious of leaving you alone, but then you’d just stop for a chat and you’d see him, and the different crew members all around the place, and there was an intimacy about it on Inis Mór.

“Then, on Achill, you’d walk out onto the Atlantic Way where the pub was, and it wasn’t the sunset and the beauty of that so much, it was the waves up against those black rocks, and this mad green sward on the top of it, but the turbulence that was going on all the time – beautiful.

"And you go into the pub and there is this maelstrom going on about the actual shooting of it and you slightly feel disconnected. But when you walk out again, and everything just made sense, there was this extraordinary connection between the story and the place.”

“I arrived on Inis Mór,” Farrell says, “and there was a conversation that was wanting to be had, and immediately that conversation was invoked. That conversation found reply through the wind, through the silence, through the warmth of the people there and the welcome they gave us all. You know I just felt so f***ing in balance on Inis Mór, it was heavenly.”

“Colin even went back to the house where he’d spent time in the Gaeltacht when he was 13!” Gleeson adds, laughing. “But you know the setting was perfect. The way this film was shot is epic, all the locations are epic, everything about it is epic, and the story in the middle of it might be small but it’s elevated, I think it’s very Grecian.”

The Banshees in Inisherin is released in cinemas on October 21st.