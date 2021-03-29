We are repeating some of the mistakes of the 1930s, says Eddie Izzard

Eddie Izzard has said the world is “repeating” some of the political mistakes which were made in the 1930s.

The comedian and actor said far-right politicians are lying to the public, a situation she described as “scary”.

Izzard made the comment during a livestreamed discussion on new film Six Minutes To Midnight, which is set in the 1930s and tells the story of a finishing school for daughters and goddaughters of high-ranking Nazis.

“Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it, and we look like we are repeating some of it right now,” she said.

Izzard added: “The far-right politicians around the world, the simplistic politicians, will say, ‘Here are a number of things which are untrue but I’m going to put them to you and I’d like you to vote for me because of these untrue things’.

“It’s a very scary place to go to and we went there before, let’s hope we don’t go there again.”

Izzard added that former US president Donald Trump “said he won an election that he patently, obviously did not win”.

“Now a whole percentage of people in America went along with it, are still going along with it, and that’s a lie,” Izzard said.

Six Minutes To Midnight, which was written by Izzard, also stars Dame Judi Dench, James D’Arcy, Jim Broadbent and Celyn Jones alongside the comedian.

