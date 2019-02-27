Netflix UK and Ireland have addressed the fact that the streaming service features a version of The Notebook with an alternate ending in the face of backlash from fans of the movie.

'We are getting to the bottom of it' - Netflix 'did not edit' The Notebook

Fans of Nick Cassavetes' 2004 epic romantic drama, which is based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks, who have been watching the film on the service in recent days noticed the difference in the ending and took to social media to express their annoyance.

Netflix has tweeted a response to the uproar, stating that they did not edit the film and that they were supplied with a version of the film featuring an alternate ending to the one familiar to people in the UK and Ireland.

"Things you should know..." they began.

" - we did not edit the notebook

- an alternate version exists and was supplied to us

- we are getting to the bottom of it asap

- apparently some films have more than one ending?!"

The Notebook charts the lifelong and tumultuous love between rich young woman Allie (Rachel McAdams) and poor young man Noah (Ryan Gosling) who must traverse social class and family interference to be together.

The original theatrical ending, which screened in Ireland and the UK, features an elderly Noah lying in a hospital bed beside his dying wife Allie, who has dementia and flits in and out of periods of lucidity. As she remembers who Noah is one last time, they kiss, and drift off to eternal sleep to be found dead together, holding hands, the next morning by nursing staff.

However, in the version on Netflix the scene cuts as they kiss and the final moments are replaced by footage of birds flying across a lake.

Given the emotional punch and payoff of the original ending is one of the main reasons why fans re-watch the film, the alternate ending depriving them of that was particularly jarring.

Fans have responded to Netflix's statement on social media positively, however, with some requesting that Netflix supply alternate endings as an option for viewers where they exist on popular films.

Another asked, "Are you bandersnatching us" in reference to Netflix's recent film which allowed multiple choices of ending for the viewer.

