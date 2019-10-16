WATCH: 'Motherhood is the greatest responsibility' - Angelina Jolie on Maleficent role

The Golden Globe winning actress, who plays the starring role as Maleficent in the Disney film, said that she can relate to her character on a personal level, particularly when it comes to motherhood.

“We become a mother, we go through things in our first film as you go through things you harden, life hurts you and you lose yourself. A child helps bring back this love and understanding of yourself and you return to your softness in a very different way, " she told Independent.ie.

“In the second film, you can sometimes also lose yourself. You can question whether you’re good enough, whether you’ve done good enough, who you are. I think she really questions whether or not she’s good enough, and what kind of mother she is because she's different."

The mother-of-six continued: “She would die for her daughter. That’s her motherhood. Her motherhood may not be what’s traditional but she loves her with everything she has.

“It’s the greatest responsibility. It’s another life. It’s the next life. You leave. You have to make sure they’re okay and they’re ready. There’s nothing else you’re doing that’s more important than that."

Online Editors