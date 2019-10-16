WATCH: Maleficent actor Harris Dickinson compares role to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The 23-year-old actor said his character, Prince Phillip is "liberal" like the royals.

"He’s sort of part of the strive for change a little bit. He’s active in the way he’s trying to do stuff and the way he's trying to rule," he told Independent.ie

"It’s good as well because it’s representative of a modern royal in the sense. For example, Prince Harry and Meghan, trying to do their best to rule in the most liberal and fair way," he added.

The 'Beach Rats' star said that taking over the role from actor Brenton Thwaites, who played Prince Phillip in the first Maleficent film, allowed him to do "something new" with the character.

“It’s interesting because the first film was a while ago, maybe four or five years at least.

"You sort of, with respects to Brenton, you get to come on and do something new. It’s in this film, parts expanded and developed," he said.

Harris added that appearing in 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' sequel was a "crazy" experience for him.

“I think the scale of the sets. I remember on one of my days filming, I had to make a big speech to 400, 500 people. They created the outdoor set, and I was just there standing in the middle. I was like, ‘how have I managed to get here and what am I doing?’ It was mad. It was crazy," he said.

Online Editors