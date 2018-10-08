WATCH: 'It is shameful and it's infuriating' - Rosie stars Sarah Greene and Moe Dunford talk homeless crisis

Irish stars Sarah Greene and Moe Dunford play the parents of four young children who are currently homeless. Rosie (Greene) and the children are spending their days in their car as Rosie desperately try to secure a hotel for the family for the night, something which takes up virtually every minute of the day, allowing her little time to find a longer term solution. John Paul (Dunford), meanwhile, works tirelessly at a restaurant in an effort to keep them afloat.

Irish stars Sarah Greene and Moe Dunford play the parents of four young children who are currently homeless. Rosie (Greene) and the children are spending their days in their car as Rosie desperately try to secure a hotel for the family for the night, something which takes up virtually every minute of the day, allowing her little time to find a longer term solution. John Paul (Dunford), meanwhile, works tirelessly at a restaurant in an effort to keep them afloat.

Written by Roddy Doyle, and directed by Paddy Breathneach, Rosie is a compelling and heartbreaking tale that was inspired by a conversation Doyle had overheard a young mother have on Irish radio.

We sat down with Greene and Dunford to talk about the movie, which Greene says "was born out of anger and frustration as a citizen of Ireland that our country is in this state at the moment, and what can we do to help? As Roddy said we can tell a story."

Speaking about the family depicted in the film, Sarah adds, "It's very easy to blame people in this situation rather than look at the men in suits who have caused the problem.

"People are very quick to judge - with Rosie's family John Paul works, they don't smoke, they don't drink, they've ended up in a really horrible situation through no fault of their own because their house is being sold that they've rented for seven years.

"And that's happening more and more, houses being repossessed and the rents just escalating," she says, adding, "There needs to be some sort of cap or restriction on rents."

They also addressed a line in the film in which Rosie and John Paul refer to the fact they would be sent to sleep in a garda station if they did not secure a hotel for the night.

"3000 children are homeless and that's not including people who are couch surfing - it's just the people who are documented at the moment, it's not including people on the street or women in domestic abuse relationships. It's a huge problem, a huge crisis and if this films brings about a bit of change or a bit of pressure on the government then hopefully we've done good, you know? It is shameful and it's infuriating."

Moe adds, "It's just been going on for so long and you just look around and see people are sick of it and people are angry. As Roddy would say he wishes he didn't have the need to write something like this."

He adds, "There's really two types of people in Ireland at the moment. There are people who are empathetic and want to bring about change or there are people who will say 'oh let them dig themselves out of their own hole'."

Check out the full interview above.

Rosie releases in Irish cinemas on October 12.

Read more: 'It's a story of loss, resilience, how the system has failed them' - Sarah Greene on playing homeless mother in Dublin-based drama Rosie

Mercury, Mars and a galaxy of stars - the must-see films and TV shows on the way for autumn

Online Editors