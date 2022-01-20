Watch: ‘I shoplift from Boots’ – Jamie Dornan’s shock confession in game of 'Never Have I Ever’

The cover of the February edition of Vogue

Jamie Dornan has revealed a naughty secret – he shoplifts from big brand stores such as Boots.

The Co Down actor said he still sometimes pinches small items like lip balm if there’s long queues in the shop.

Dornan made his confession during a game of ‘Never Have I Ever’ with his Belfast co-star Caitríona Balfe for Vogue magazine. The pair were interviewed for the February edition of the publication, during which they discussed growing up in Ireland, the real meaning of the film and their hopes for what it can teach the younger generation.

Dornan, who plays Pa in Belfast, was asked if he had ever stolen an item from a film set he’d been working on and admitted he had. But he went further, telling Balfe about his experience of shoplifting.

“I only stole from big brands like Boots,” he said.

“I stole a lot from Boots. I would still steal from Boots. If I’m in Boots and all I’m buying is lip balm or something and there’s a massive queue, then I'm stealing that.”

A laughing Balfe, who plays Ma, jokingly told Dornan Boots security guards would be on his case now, following his admission.

In the Vogue article, Balfe, who grew up on the border, said Belfast was an ‘important’ watch as a reminder of the past for the younger generation who didn’t live through the Troubles.

The Golden Globe nominee, who lived in Monaghan as a child, where her father was a police sergeant, recalled frequent visits to Northern Ireland and how her family became accustomed to security checkpoints. But when her relatives visited from further South, they were ‘terrified’.

Video of the Day

Expand Close Jamie Dornan and Caitríona Balfe in Vogue / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jamie Dornan and Caitríona Balfe in Vogue

She said: “There’s a young generation who are coming up, who didn’t live through the Troubles, and there is again that kind of romanticism to having a cause and fighting for a cause.

“Maybe it’s too much to ask for a film to change people’s minds, but I think it’s important that people see it.”

Dornan agreed with Balfe's sentiments.

“Anything that can prove that there are no winners at the end of all that is good for the next generation to see,” he said.

For both of them, the idea of “sides” did not much figure in their day-to-day lives.

Balfe said that while she lived in a ‘very IRA-leaning area, her family weren’t interested in politics.

“My dad was a police sergeant – that’s why we were there – so we were brought up very apolitical,” she said.

“I remember we used to go weekly shopping in the north, and you would go through checkpoints at least once a week.

“We didn’t even really think about it until our cousins came up from the south and they would be terrified going through, because you’d have British soldiers with machine guns pointed at the car asking for your papers.”

Expand Close The cover of the February edition of Vogue / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The cover of the February edition of Vogue

Dornan added: “I always think back to stuff that became normal, that was not normal. Like trying to meet your mates on Saturday afternoons in town and there’d been a bomb scare.

“If you’re born there (Belfast), and you’re raised there, you’re very cognisant of the fact that you are from a very complicated place.

“From the day I was born, until the day I left, people pretty much were fighting a civil war.”

The February issue of British Vogue is on sale now.