Watch: Andy Serkis’ Theresa May Gollum sings Brexit Bohemian Rhapsody

Lord Of The Rings actor Andy Serkis has reprised his Theresa May Gollum character in a bizarre video that shows the Prime Minister singing a Brexit-themed version of Bohemian Rhapsody.

Lord Of The Rings actor Andy Serkis has reprised his Theresa May Gollum character in a bizarre video that shows the Prime Minister singing a Brexit-themed version of Bohemian Rhapsody.

Serkis debuted the hybrid creation before Christmas in a video showing him dressed as the PM but talking like Gollum as she spoke about the Brexit deal.

LATEST LEAK FROM 10 DOWNING ST... Oh dear My precioussss... Was that the right deal ? Or was it just fantasy?... Open your eyes and see... Posted by Andy Serkis on Wednesday, January 16, 2019

Now, the morning after that deal was firmly rejected by MPs in a Commons vote, Gollum is back, again dressed as the PM – but this time singing a parody of the Queen classic.

The Gollum May character sings: “David, I just switched to leave, undermined all that I said, the people’s will put that to bed. David! I was sure we’d won, but now that’s changed I’m Brexit all the way.”

Serkis memorably played the cringing creature Gollum in Peter Jackson’s Lord Of The Rings and Hobbit films, a watershed motion capture performance that earned huge critical acclaim.

OFFICIAL FACEBOOK PAGE - FULL VERSION "We's in a nasty mess my precioussss...and there's only one way out....We wants... Posted by WE WANTS IT on Sunday, December 9, 2018

The latest video depicts May as an embattled leader who doesn’t know “who’s friends or foe”, referencing the likes of Boris Johnson, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The song concludes with the May Gollum character singing: “No one really matters to me.”

The video, which was not produced by the company that put together December’s film, appears to have been put together using clips from the original, along with images from footage of Brexit news stories.

December’s video, which was shared by the likes of Gary Lineker and Stephen Fry, concluded with a call for a second Brexit referendum.

Press Association