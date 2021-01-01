Watch a family fall to Pieces

Perhaps one is doomed to be eclipsed when playing Princess Margaret, but Vanessa Kirby more than held her own in the first two seasons of The Crown. The perfect foil for Claire Foy's prissy and dutiful young queen, Kirby's Margaret fulminated on the sidelines, craving the spotlight she managed to attract all too often with her rock 'n' roll lifestyle and her appalling taste in men.

She has been replaced in recent seasons by Helena Bonham-Carter as Margaret moves through a painful middle age, but The Crown's success has raised all boats, and eye-catching turns in Mission: Impossible - Fallout and Hobbs & Shaw have led Kirby to this star turn in a decidedly heavyweight drama. In Pieces of a Woman, she seizes her moment with a heartbreaking portrayal of a woman enduring unimaginable grief.

The English language debut of Hungarian director Kornél Mundruczó (Johanna, White God), Pieces of a Woman stars Kirby and Shia LaBeouf as a Boston couple anxiously preparing for the birth of their first child. Sean Carson (LaBeouf) is a rather chippy builder currently working on a vast bridge across the Charles River, which he seems to feel he should be designing. Martha Carson (Kirby) is more laid back, on the surface at least, and has no such status anxiety: she's the daughter of Elizabeth Weiss (Ellen Burstyn), a tough and wealthy Jewish widow who makes no secret of the fact she thinks Martha has married down.

Elizabeth is not even thrilled about Martha's pregnancy, which she fears will attach her more completely to Sean. But she needn't have worried, because during the home birth Martha insisted on, things go horribly wrong. When the couple's midwife cries off at the last minute, her flustered replacement Eve (Molly Parker) seems unsure of herself, and seconds after the baby is born, it dies.

This may not have been Eve's fault at all, but this is America, and Martha's mother is out for blood. Elizabeth was born in wartime Hungary and narrowly survived the Holocaust: in her world, you can only move on from tragedy if someone else is made to pay. Martha seems resistant to her mother's Old Testament ghetto logic, but Sean, a hothead, is all on for vengeance, and a remorseless lawyer (Sarah Snook) is engaged.

She will bring no happiness to anyone and, meanwhile, her legal action against the unfortunate Eve is about the only thing Sean and Elizabeth can agree on. They loathe each other and trade insults like gunfire. When Elizabeth passive-aggressively buys them a family saloon, Sean complains the vehicle is "grey, like her soul". Elizabeth is more direct: "I've never liked you," she bluntly informs him.

While they bicker, Martha is left to deal with the unbearable weight of her grief. And though Sean, a recovering alcoholic, reacts to his trauma by hitting the sauce, Martha retreats inwards and becomes obsessed (for obvious reasons) with tending and seeding apple pips.

Kornél Mundruczó's film is full of such symbolism, not all of it as heavy handed: a bleary, dream-like visual style draws you into the couple's extended nightmare, and the acting of Kirby and Burstyn in particular keeps you there. LaBeouf's resting state may be outrage: he's all too convincing as the surly and thin-skinned Sean, particularly during a ghastly bedroom moment. If there were awards for the most excruciating sex scene, LaBeouf's heavy-handed overtures here would surely be in contention, but as you watch between your fingers, you realise that this is a couple entering its death throes.

The problem is that Pieces of a Woman tends towards one note, that note being full on hysteria. If this makes it a hard watch, I suppose it ought to be given the subject, but wall-to-wall histrionics are not especially revealing from the viewer's point of view and in the end, you feel like you're observing a rather callous and clinical scientific study of grief.

But Kirby makes her character's despair seem chillingly real.

In countless films, Las Vegas has been presented as a glamorous fantasy world, an adult Disneyland where pleasure obliterates one's worries. But the regulars at The Roaring 20s occupy a very different Vegas. In Bill and Turner Ross's odd but engaging film, the rundown bar is about to close down and its shambling clients emerge from the woodwork to begin a day-long wake.

What follows is a fascinating insight into a bleary American subculture, but there's a catch - it's all faked. Because Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets was actually filmed in New Orleans and one of the boozers is an actor. All the other drinkers, though, are real people, their stories and traumas their own, and their disjointed soliloquies give this strange hybrid docudrama compelling veracity.

The film captures the warmth and camaraderie of the barfly universe, but also the doomed circle of mutual enablement that will sink all these drinkers, one after the other. One talkative regular prides himself on having only become an alcoholic after he'd become a failure. "I ruined my life sober," he announces with a smile, "and then I came to you." PW

Situated just a few bitterly contested miles from Jerusalem, the ancient city of Ramallah has become the de facto capital of the occupied West Bank.

The epicentre of Palestinian culture and commerce, Ramallah is also on the front line of a bitter and seemingly open-ended conflict, surrounded by ever-encroaching illegal Israeli settlements that threaten its very existence. And yet, the city survives and even appears to thrive, helped by its mayor, Musa Hadid.

In David Osit's perceptive documentary, we watch Hadid go about his work, running committees, solving problems and toiling tirelessly to raise his city's profile. Greeted warmly in the street wherever he goes, Hadid seems popular and Osit's documentary bucks clichéd portrayals of the West Bank as a dusty wasteland: when we first meet Musa he's sipping coffee in a French-looking café.

The scale of Mayor Hadid's task is put in context when he deals with trigger-happy Israeli soldiers and Donald Trump's breathtakingly cynical decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital. But the Mayor's quiet positivity seems unquenchable. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​PW

