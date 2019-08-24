WandaVision’s Elizabeth Olsen reacts to Tom Holland’s probable Marvel exit
Olsen is starring alongside Paul Bettany in superhero series WandaVision.
WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen said she is “really sad” at the prospect of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
British actor Holland has found himself in the middle of a corporate disagreement between Sony Pictures and Marvel’s parent company Disney.
Sony, which owns the film rights to Spider-Man, announced it would no longer partner with Disney and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige on future films.
The news all but confirms Spider-Man’s exit from the MCU. Olsen, who stars as Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel films, said Holland’s probable exit was a “big loss”.
She told the PA news agency: “I really am sad about that. We were lucky to have Tom Holland on our side, I think it’s a really big loss. He took up a lot of heart and soul and space and energy and I think it’s too bad.”
British actor Paul Bettany, who portrays Vision in the MCU, added: “It’s miserable. He’s a delightful young chap to have around on set.”
Olsen and Bettany were speaking at Disney’s D23 convention in Anaheim, California, where it was announced they would star together in Disney+ series WandaVision.
Bettany said the show will be a mix of genres.
“The style of it is really peculiar and we start off in a sort of sitcom-type situation that’s sort of a mashup of American sitcoms throughout he decades and into Marvel action movie,” he said.
WandaVision is set to arrive on Disney+ in 2021.
