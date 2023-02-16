Wait, why is The Banshees of Inisherin nominated for Outstanding ‘British’ Film of the year at the Baftas?

Is The Banshees of Inisherin an Irish film, or a British one? The Baftas don’t seem to be in any doubt: Martin McDonagh’s movie is up for ten awards at Sunday night’s ceremony, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Actress, oh and Outstanding British Film.

But hang on a sec, I hear you say: Banshees was set and filmed on an island off our western coastline, has an entirely Irish cast and was written and directed by McDonagh. It couldn’t be more Irish if it tried, could it?

Well, not exactly. The nationality of films for the purposes of awards is not an exact science, but it tends to be attributed on the basis of producers, and money. Banshees was funded by Film4, the British production company Blueprint, and US company TGS; it is distributed by Searchlight. Two of the producers, Pete Broadbent and Pete Czernin, are British through and through, and the third, McDonagh, is a moot point.

Expand Close Brendan Gleeson and Martin McDonagh on the set of The Banshees of Inisherin. Photo: Jonathan Hession/Searchlight Pictures / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brendan Gleeson and Martin McDonagh on the set of The Banshees of Inisherin. Photo: Jonathan Hession/Searchlight Pictures

Though much of his theatrical and film career has been preoccupied with Irish stories, and both of his parents were born here, Martin himself was born and raised in London, and is therefore by definition also British. So however irksome it might seem, the Banshees’ appearance in the Outstanding British Film category is entirely legitimate.

Read More

Or just as legitimate, to take another example, as describing The Favourite – a big awards contender in 2019 – as an Irish co-production. This in spite of the fact that it was directed by a Greek, starred English and American actors and was set in the court of Queen Anne. Element Pictures were crucial to its development, and are based in Dublin, so there’s an ‘element’ of truth to that claim too.

Expand Close Colin Farrell and Martin McDonagh attend the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Colin Farrell and Martin McDonagh attend the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Element were justly proud of Room, its 2015 collaboration with Lenny Abrahamson which earned four Oscar nominations, and won one. It could have been called an Irish film, especially as the source of its story was an Irish novel, but at the 2016 Canadian Screen Awards, where Room swept the boards, it was described as a Canadian movie. One of its producers, David Gross, is Canadian, and the film was made there.

If we look to Oscar triumphs past, you might be forgiven for thinking that films don’t get more Irish than My Left Foot. Set and filmed in Dublin, it told the story of Christy Brown, the Crumlin artist who wrote and painted with the toes of one foot. Noel Pearson was the main producer, Jim Sheridan directed, and Brenda Fricker and Daniel Day Lewis won Oscars for their work on the film.

Expand Close Colin Farrell and Barry Keoghan in the Bafta and Oscar-nominated The Banshees of Inisherin. Photo: Jonathan Hession/Searchlight Pictures / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Colin Farrell and Barry Keoghan in the Bafta and Oscar-nominated The Banshees of Inisherin. Photo: Jonathan Hession/Searchlight Pictures

The film has been credited with single-handedly reviving the Irish film industry yet, in 2019, My Left Foot was voted the 53rd Best British film of the 20th century by the British Film Institute (BFI). The BFI asked voters to choose up to 100 films that were "culturally British". In fairness, Granada Pictures were involved in its production, but so were RTÉ and Pearson’s Ferndale Films, so its classification as British does seem a bit of a reach.

Video of the Day

Neil Jordan’s Crying Game, nominated for six Oscars in 1993, and winner of one, was written and directed by an Irishman and set in Northern Ireland, but was produced by Stephen Woolley and financed mainly by English production companies and is ranked the 26th greatest British film of the 20th century on the BFI list. In the Name of the Father, Jim Sheridan’s multi-Oscar nominated 1993 account of the Guildford Four case, is classified as both an Irish and British film due to the provenance of its funding. You get the point.

Expand Close Colin Farrell and Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin. Photo: Jonathan Hession/Searchlight Pictures / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Colin Farrell and Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin. Photo: Jonathan Hession/Searchlight Pictures

So perhaps the national classification of a film is a bit of a misnomer in the end. In aesthetic terms, its story and location are much more important than the source of its funding. As for Martin McDonagh, he must be feeling rather confused about attitudes to him in the land of his forebears.

While some of us get our backs up about his films being described as “British”, others are busy moaning about his treatment of the Irish in The Banshees of Inisherin. Apparently the Irish Film Classification Board has received numerous complaints from viewers offended by the movie’s depiction of Irish people as “moronic”. These breathtakingly literal interpretations of a poetic and insightful story remind one of the Abbey Theatre’s incensed crowds on the opening night of Playboy of the Western World.

Like it or not, Banshees is Irish alright, and being of here but not from here gives McDonagh a unique perspective on who we are and how we carry on.

And you can rest assured that if, as we hope, The Banshees of Inisherin triumphs at the Academy Awards next month, it will be celebrated there as an Irish film, not a British one. And if it does, McDonagh will remember fondly James Flynn, the distinguished Irish producer who died last weekend at the age of 57, and worked as a co-producer on Banshees.