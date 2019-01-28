Entertainment Movies

Monday 28 January 2019

Viewers speculate after Timothee Chalamet is caught reading during SAG Awards

The actor was nominated for his turn in Beautiful Boy.

Timothee Chalamet was nominated at the SAG Awards (Yui Mok/PA)
By Alex Green, Press Association Entertainment Reporter

Timothee Chalamet was caught with his head in a book during Sunday night’s SAG Awards.

The Call Me By Your Name actor became a viral sensation after cameras paused on Emily Blunt and husband John Krasinski – and caught Chalamet reading in the background.

The 23-year-old was spotted as host Megan Mullally opened the evening at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Viewers were quick to speculate over what kind of material had distracted Chalamet from the ceremony, which saw Black Panther triumph and British artists largely snubbed.

Some hoped he was skimming over the script for a Call Me By Your Name sequel, while others suggested he was simply engrossed in a good page-turner.

One fan tweeted that Chalamet reading was the “purest” moment of the night.

A second instead labelled it the “best moment”.

Some viewers empathised with Chalamet for wanting to escape the hustle and bustle.

Chalamet lost out in the best supporting actor category to Green Book’s Mahershala Ali.

He was nominated for his role as teenage drug addict Nicholas Sheff in the film Beautiful Boy, about New York Times writer David Sheff’s relationship with his son.

