Timothee Chalamet was caught with his head in a book during Sunday night’s SAG Awards.

Viewers speculate after Timothee Chalamet is caught reading during SAG Awards

The Call Me By Your Name actor became a viral sensation after cameras paused on Emily Blunt and husband John Krasinski – and caught Chalamet reading in the background.

The 23-year-old was spotted as host Megan Mullally opened the evening at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Viewers were quick to speculate over what kind of material had distracted Chalamet from the ceremony, which saw Black Panther triumph and British artists largely snubbed.

Some hoped he was skimming over the script for a Call Me By Your Name sequel, while others suggested he was simply engrossed in a good page-turner.

In a perfect world, Timothée Chalamet would be reading the script for the Call Me By Your Name sequel. https://t.co/WqlIlACzO1 — 𝔻𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕕 ℝ𝕚𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕣𝕕 ℙ 🏳️‍🌈 (@DavidRP91) January 28, 2019

One fan tweeted that Chalamet reading was the “purest” moment of the night.

purest moment of #SAGAwards thus far is definitely timothee chalamet reading the program pic.twitter.com/UNcPGCg4mT — Alex Friedman (@kosherhotdogz) January 28, 2019

A second instead labelled it the “best moment”.

sorry, but @RealChalamet in the background reading something was the best moment of the #SAGAwards and you can’t make me change my mind pic.twitter.com/VnVcFDkUpG — olivia (@blesstchalamet) January 28, 2019

Some viewers empathised with Chalamet for wanting to escape the hustle and bustle.

timothée chalamet reading at the sag awards is me in every social situation. pic.twitter.com/PbbN38QDGo — saoirse ronan (@shxrlocked) January 28, 2019

Timothée Chalamet is honestly me when I’m at performances, reading the program bc I can’t tell where we are in the performance https://t.co/Cv8tMbAC06 — katie (@katie_eliza98) January 28, 2019

Chalamet lost out in the best supporting actor category to Green Book’s Mahershala Ali.

He was nominated for his role as teenage drug addict Nicholas Sheff in the film Beautiful Boy, about New York Times writer David Sheff’s relationship with his son.

Press Association