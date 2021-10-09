Venom 2 director Andy Serkis on how to make a Marvel monster

Sony’s 2018 Spider-Man spin-off Venom got a bit of a kicking from the critics, who must have been outraged by the film’s consequent box-office success. It did very well, well enough to spawn a $110m sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, in which the turbo-powered acting of Tom Hardy is centre stage. Though the mood is still cheerfully trashy, the comedy in Venom 2 is much sharper and more honed, and the ferocious CGI effects are not allowed to entirely obscure the characters and story this time.

That may be because Tom Hardy requested that Andy Serkis direct the film. The actor, producer and motion-capture guru made his directorial debut four years back with the well-received British drama Breathe, and relished the chance of taking on a full-blown superhero caper.

“Tom asked me to direct this and suggested me to Sony,” Andy tells me via Zoom from London, “and I said I’d love to because we’ve wanted to work together for years. The danger with these big, effects-laden films is that it ends up not feeling connected emotionally: if the audience aren’t with the characters and you give it all up for spectacle, then you’re lost and it becomes a mess. And I think safeguarding the performances within such a big, spectacular arena was one of the key things that Tom trusted I’d be able to do.”

Venom, to recap, told the story of Eddie Brock, a freelance journalist with a chaotic personal life who is inhabited by an alien parasite, leading to a dual personality and regular transformations into a giant, superpowered carnivore. In the Marvel comics where Venom first appeared, he was Spider-Man’s powerful nemesis, but in Venom and Venom 2, they form a winning double act, learning to co-operate to survive.

In Let There Be Carnage, Venom faces an equally powerful foe, Carnage. Hardy gets a better grip on Venom’s chaotic personality this time round, giving him a fruity and almost Shakespearean flourish in quick-witted comic exchanges that often involve the actor riffing off himself.

“Yeah, it’s fantastic what he does,” Serkis agrees. “Venom has that sort of erudite language, and on the one hand he’s able to sing a jazz song by Louis Prima, and then, as you say, he’s almost quoting Shakespeare, and it’s all his years on Earth, and the way his brain works at such a rate. I mean, there’s no filter with Venom, and so there’s also the joy of unpacking Eddie’s neuroses.”

Keeping a handle on the sometimes conflicting interests of special effects and story can’t have been easy, and then the pandemic came along to make things even tougher.

“It was made more difficult by the fact that post-production was throughout Covid,” Serkis says, “because we couldn’t be sitting in rooms with people and having discussions — we had to do that over Zoom, like most people in the world. So at times that was tricky. But on set, I was just fortunate to be working with some extraordinary talent — you know, Tom, and Woody Harrelson, Naomie Harris, Michelle Williams, Stephen Graham, these great, great actors who have huge powers of imagination. I remember Stephen having to imagine that Carnage, at nine foot tall, was glowering down at him while looking at a huge pole with a Carnage head on it, you know, so you have to create the right atmosphere for the actors.”

Since breaking through as an actor in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings movies, Serkis has enjoyed a hugely successful but strange career. His films have grossed billions, and he has worked with some of the most celebrated directors of his time. But if you put him in a line-up, film fans might struggle to pick him out. A star, yet not a star, the versatile English character actor is not immediately recognisable because his most celebrated performances have been hidden behind special effects and CGI.

‘Cyber-thespianism’

Serkis was eking out a tidy but modest living from TV, film and stage work in the late 1990s when Jackson approached him about playing Gollum. Initially, Serkis thought it would be an animation voiceover job and wasn’t interested, but when Jackson explained that groundbreaking motion capture technology would be used to record his every grimace and expression, allowing him to deliver a full and nuanced performance, he was fascinated.

His portrayal of Gollum would surely have won him an Oscar if the technology used to create the unfortunate villain hadn’t been so experimental, and misunderstood, at the time. King Kong followed, and Serkis’s work on the Planet of the Apes franchise was, if anything, even more impressive. But as Caesar, the implacable leader of a simian uprising, his face was once again obscured. And while there have been some memorable effects-free performances, in films such as Brighton Rock and the Ian Dury biopic Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll, Serkis has become synonymous with motion capture over the last decade or so.

He did not use the technique directly in Venom 2, however, “because of the way that Venom and Carnage transform”.

“They’re not humanoid for a lot of the time, and with all those tendrils and everything, we just felt it wasn’t quite going to do it,” he says. “But we did use motion capture for tests early on for Carnage, because one of the things I wanted to do was make him very different in the way he moves. So we used contemporary dancers, gymnasts and breakdancers who could flick their bodies and contort and do all these extraordinary things, and from that we extrapolated a method which became that squid-like, left-field way in which Carnage moves.

“But it was never going to be a one-to-one motion-capture situation with this. And a lot of that has to do with Tom Hardy’s process of creating Venom in his head. I’m not sure if everybody knows this, but before every single scene, Tom would record Venom’s dialogue through a voice simulator, and then he’d wear an earpiece and he’d be able to act with himself and overlap. And so really, where he was looking, that’s where we would place Venom. So it was a case of working off the actor’s process, really.”

Serkis’s expertise in what he winningly calls “cyber-thespianism” has made him a sought-after consultant and, in 2011, he and producer Jonathan Cavendish set up their own production company, Imaginarium, which has provided motion-capture sequences for the Planet of the Apes films, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. They have also started producing their own films.

These days, Imaginarium is thriving. “Yeah, we’ve been very busy, because the industry here in the UK is really starting to take off,” Serkis says. “I mean, with all the streaming services that have come in and the content that has been created, there’s a bit of a heyday in the film and television industry at the moment. So yeah, it’s a busy old time.”

Serkis clearly is a man who likes to keep himself busy, and during the first Covid lockdown he raised almost £300,000 for health charities by reading The Hobbit live online, with almost 700,000 people tuning in to watch. “I think a lot of artists felt like they wanted to somehow use their skills to take people, however briefly, out of the moment, and I really felt compelled particularly with that story, because for people who can’t travel or get outside, to be able to sort of take them on a journey was really the right thing to do at the time.”

It was “funny”, he says, doing the voice of Gollum again, and that unglamorous role has been very kind to Serkis in various ways. “When we were making The Hobbit, Peter Jackson gave me this golden opportunity to learn. I directed all the second-unit stuff, and we shot for 200 days for those two films, and that experience really taught me so much about this kind of film-making.”

Directing and motion capture have become a major part of Serkis’s working life, but he’s still an actor, and in the forthcoming Matt Reeves reboot The Batman, he will co-star with Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne’s faithful retainer Alfred, a role defined by Michael Caine in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy. Big shoes to fill? “Oh yes, absolutely,” Serkis nods, then pauses guiltily. “Sadly, I’m forbidden to talk about Batman — not a word. I mean, I was goaded into doing it, really, because Matt Reeves was directing, and I have a relationship with him, obviously, from Planet of the Apes. I think it’s going to be amazing.”

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ is released in cinemas on Friday