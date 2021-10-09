| 15.6°C Dublin

Venom 2 director Andy Serkis on how to make a Marvel monster

The actor and film-maker on directing the Venom sequel, his role in the Batman reboot and raising £300,000 by reading The Hobbit online during lockdown

Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock / Venom in the new Andy Serkis-directed film Expand
Actor and director Andy Serkis Expand
Andy Serkis as Gollum in The Lord of the Rings Expand

Paul Whitington

Sony’s 2018 Spider-Man spin-off Venom got a bit of a kicking from the critics, who must have been outraged by the film’s consequent box-office success. It did very well, well enough to spawn a $110m sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, in which the turbo-powered acting of Tom Hardy is centre stage. Though the mood is still cheerfully trashy, the comedy in Venom 2 is much sharper and more honed, and the ferocious CGI effects are not allowed to entirely obscure the characters and story this time.

That may be because Tom Hardy requested that Andy Serkis direct the film. The actor, producer and motion-capture guru made his directorial debut four years back with the well-received British drama Breathe, and relished the chance of taking on a full-blown superhero caper.

“Tom asked me to direct this and suggested me to Sony,” Andy tells me via Zoom from London, “and I said I’d love to because we’ve wanted to work together for years. The danger with these big, effects-laden films is that it ends up not feeling connected emotionally: if the audience aren’t with the characters and you give it all up for spectacle, then you’re lost and it becomes a mess. And I think safeguarding the performances within such a big, spectacular arena was one of the key things that Tom trusted I’d be able to do.”

