Variety magazine tips Saoirse Ronan and Daniel Day Lewis to be nominated for Academy Awards next year

Hollywood magazine Variety has tipped three-time Best Actor winner Day Lewis to be nominated for his performance as a fashion designer in Phantom Thread.

While Ronan (23) has been predicted to be nominated for her lead role in Little Bird.

The Carlow actress has been nominated twice for an Oscar throughout her career. She was nominated for her role in Atonement when she was just 13 years old. And she was nominated again in 2016 for her performance as Eilis in Brooklyn.