Thursday 28 December 2017

Variety magazine tips Saoirse Ronan and Daniel Day Lewis to be nominated for Academy Awards next year

Irish actors Saoirse Ronan and Daniel Day Lewis are both hotly tipped to be nominated for Academy Awards next year.

Hollywood magazine Variety has tipped three-time Best Actor winner Day Lewis to be nominated for his performance as a fashion designer in Phantom Thread.

While Ronan (23) has been predicted to be nominated for her lead role in Little Bird.

The Carlow actress has been nominated twice for an Oscar throughout her career. She was nominated for her role in Atonement when she was just 13 years old. And she was nominated again in 2016 for her performance as Eilis in Brooklyn.

Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird
Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird

Variety magazine has predicted that Ronan will be named alongside Margot Robbie, Meryl Streep, Frances McDormand and Sally Hawkins in the Best Actress category.

Daniel Day Lewis is the only man to win three Best Actor awards at the Oscars. He announced earlier this year that he is retiring from acting.

Gary Oldman, Denzel Washington, Timothée Chalamet and James Franco will also be nominated in the Best Actor category, Variety predicts.

