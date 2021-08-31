Vanessa Kirby inks deal with Netflix to make films about the ‘female experience’

The Crown star Vanessa Kirby has signed a major multi-year deal with Netflix.

The actress, who was recently nominated for an Oscar for her role in the streaming giant’s film Pieces Of A Woman, has partnered with former Film 4 executive Lauren Dark to form production company Aluna Entertainment.

The company aims to develop and produce a slate of feature films with a focus on projects that “explore the spectrum of the female experience”, according to Netflix.

Excited to announce that Vanessa Kirby and her production company Aluna Entertainment will be partnering with Netflix!



The PIECES OF A WOMAN star will produce and develop new films that explore the spectrum of the female experience. pic.twitter.com/Xg6EjezK5M — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) August 31, 2021

Kirby, best known for her role as Princess Margaret in the first two series of Netflix’s The Crown, said becoming a producer had been a “dream”.

She said: “It has long been a dream of mine to produce and I have found the perfect partners in my friends at Netflix.

“They have been an inspiring creative home for me from The Crown to Pieces Of A Woman and I am thrilled to be on this journey alongside them.

“In Lauren I’ve found a true ally and we are united in our ambition to explore stories that relate to the uncharted female experience.”

Kirby, 33, is set to star in The Son, director Florian Zeller’s follow-up to his Oscar-winning The Father, which featured a towering central performance from Sir Anthony Hopkins.

She will also appear in the next two films in the Mission: Impossible franchise.