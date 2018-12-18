US actress and director Penny Marshall dies aged 75

US actress Penny Marshall, who starred in Laverne & Shirley before becoming one of the top-grossing female directors in Hollywood, has died aged 75.

Mashall’s publicist, Michelle Bega, said she passed away in her Los Angeles home on Monday due to complications from diabetes.

Marshall starred alongside Cindy Williams in the hit ABC comedy Laverne & Shirley, which aired from 1976 to 1983.

As a filmmaker, she became the first woman to direct a movie that grossed more than 100 million dollars with Big, the 1988 comedy starring Tom Hanks.

She also directed A League Of Their Own, Jumpin’ Jack Flash and Awakenings.

