Universal announces 2024 release date for animated film Kung-Fu Panda 4

Universal Pictures have announced the release date for DreamWorks animated film Kung-Fu Panda 4.

The hit martial arts-themed film will be released on March 8, 2024, the studio announced on Friday.

As well starring Jack Black as the loveable title character Po, the franchise has featured A-list talent including Jackie Chan, Angelina Jolie, Seth Rogen, Lucy Liu, and screen veteran James Hong.

The franchise stars Jack Black as the loveable title character, Po (PA)

The franchise stars Jack Black as the loveable title character, Po (PA)

The original 2008 film was nominated for a Academy Award for best animated feature and at the time became DreamWorks’ highest grossing original animated film.

Further details are yet to be announced.