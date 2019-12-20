Tried and tested: Some stories benefit from a good film reboot

Remember how bonkers cinema was in the 1980s and 1990s? As a Hollywood producer, you were nothing if you didn't have a barmy high concept up your sleeve. Arcade games that turned you from a kid into a grown-up (Big). Scientists who zap supernatural baddies with green gunk (Ghostbusters). A lovelorn man who falls in love with a mermaid that can walk on land (Splash). A suburban family who take in an alien looking to return to his mothership (E.T.). They were wild and heady times for sure, and that crop alone is an embarrassment in cinematic riches.

It's no small irony that in the current climate in Hollywood, this sense of wacky audaciousness can sometimes feel further away than ever before, even though multiplexes are packed with the very same stuff. Clearly, Hollywood reckons that this was a golden age for movies, as they keep returning to the same films time and time again.

This month, a remake of Little Women is causing plenty of excitement, despite there having already been Little Women outings in 1994 and 1949. There's certainly a sense that director Greta Gerwig (with a little help from Saoirse Ronan and Timothee Chalamet) will furnish Louisa May Alcott's post-Civil War book with a modish feminist spin. Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, another franchise dust-off, was lavished with critical acclaim and hailed as a succinct snapshot of the current age.

Jumanji, Star Wars, Sonic The Hedgehog, Mulan - there's an unshakeable sense of déjà vu when it comes to the current and forthcoming crop of cinema giant offerings. And for every A Star Is Born, there's a Robin Hood.

If you're lamenting the lack of original ideas at your local Cineplex, it's probably an understandable reaction. The fortunes of the studios have basically been bolstered by remakes and live action do-overs: Men In Black, Charlie's Angels, It, The Lion King, Dumbo, Hellboy, The Terminator. 2020 looks set to follow suit with revisits to Bad Boys, Legally Blonde, Top Gun, Doolittle, David Copperfield, The Witches and Dune (it's fine. Don't worry. Timothee Chalamet's in it).

All of this is enough to make a cinephile want to thrash about how these reboots, many of them with a clever gender flip, is 'ruining their childhoods'. It's a childish, if somewhat understandable reflex: we hold many of our childhood favourites close to our hearts, and feel a sort of protectiveness over them. But it bears repeating: a remake is not a slight on the original. No one's making an attack on the original, nor its fans.

Film buffs give out absolute yards about the film industry running out of ideas (never mind the fact that, at this very moment, small films like Ordinary Love, Honey Boy, The Two Popes and Marriage Story are all blazing with wit and originality). Most of them will declare, often without so much as a sniff of the new project, that the original is way better.

Certainly, the reboot is the ultimate safe move in an industry that's becoming more risk-averse by the day. As William Goldman pointed out about Hollywood, nobody knows anything. No one can predict which indie smash will sweep the boards at awards show season. No one will put their house on which massive blockbuster will sink like a rock. It's always been the beauty of Hollywood.

But these days, an executive is likely to get entirely canned over a flop. Gone are the days when they were able to move on quietly to the next project and vow to do better. It's a cut-throat business. Sticking your neck out rarely works; at least, not like it did during the days of George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee or Kevin Smith. And this is why it's easier to dust off a tried-and-tested entity, take a script that has already gone through the development process, and stick today's 'It' boy or girl in the lead role. Nostalgia is rarely a bad thing at the box office; commercially, remakes pretty much cut through the clutter. Whatever about today's fickle audiences, you can at least be guaranteed that the curious and the loyal will schlep down to the cinema to at least see what the fuss is about.

But there is a case to be made in defence of the Hollywood reboot. Ultimately, the stories are being retold precisely because they are good ones. Personally, I was intrigued to see what remnants of A Star Is Born's forebears that director Bradley Cooper would either discard or use. He used the central storyline as scaffolding, but few could argue that A Star Is Born was a lazy, cash-grabbing rehash.

And while stories may stay the same, filmmaking technology does not. Directors adapt to changing technology and effects, as well as the tastes of the audience. What seemed cutting-edge only 10 years ago appears quaint and old-hat now. In most instances, an old story benefits from up-to-the-minute sound effects, new sound design and motion capture technology.

The Lion King may not have done the business it was hoped for at the box office, but its live action visuals put the cinemagoer right in the middle of the Serengeti. It was every bit as emotive as its animated forebear, with the added bonus of being even more immersive and kinetic. Similarly, I figured there was no way the 2019 remake of Dumbo would tug on the heartstrings like Disney's animation did. It did just that, and Eva Green's aerial routines gave me a couple of thrilling stomach flips to boot.

Up-to-the-minute visual effects is also why the recent remake of Jumanji greatly improved on the original. With a witty script and slick special effects, it became a even snappier and more charming cinema outing than its 90s counterpart. Try getting a kid to sit down in front of the latter and see how you get on. Effects are also precisely why Mad Max: Fury Road scooped six Academy awards, most of them in the craft/production categories.

The other great thing about a well-made reboot is that a timeless story gives a new generation of filmmakers a chance to prove their technical mettle. Writers, directors, animators don't need to worry about the story. That particular box is ticked. It's up to them to build on it to create a cinematic experience that will last through the ages (or, well, 30 years).

2020 looks set to follow in this fine tradition. Just this week, a reboot of Home Alone was announced; something that got a mixed reaction from fans. Comedy giants Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney were announced as the parents in the remake, while rising star Archie Yates, soon to be seen in Taika Waititi's JoJo Rabbit, has been cast as a character 'resembling' Kevin McAllister.

With alarm bells already ringing faintly in the background, the makers of the new Home Alone would do well to remember a single golden remake rule. Nostalgia alone won't carry your film. Stray too far from the 1990 film's charm or essence, and you're likely to leave a bad taste in people's mouths. Sweeten the original adventure with technical wizardry, keep the clever innovations out the script, and you might just be okay.

