Toy Story 4 will feature an Easter egg from every single Pixar film, producers have said.

Toy Story 4 will feature an Easter egg from every single Pixar film, producers have said.

Toy Story 4 features an Easter egg from every single Pixar film, producer says

The highly-anticipated animated movie, featuring the voice talents of franchise favourites Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Annie Potts, will be Pixar’s 21st when it is released later this month.

Previous offerings from the acclaimed animation studio include Monsters, Inc, Finding Nemo and Cars.

Tom Hanks will star as Sheriff Woody in Toy Story 4 (Ian West/PA)

Director Josh Cooley said Toy Story 4 is filled with nods to the company’s past, with many of the Easter eggs found in scenes taking place inside an antiques store.

He said: “There are a lot of Easter eggs in this movie because we just got lazy. I swear, if you pause any frame in the store you will see something in the background.”

Speaking at a press conference at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, producer Mark Nielsen added: “From every movie Pixar has ever done, there’s something in the antiques store.”

He gave an example as Carl’s house from 2009’s Up.

Pixar was founded in 1986 in Richmond, California, and made its first feature-length film in 1995 with the original Toy Story.

It has since achieved unrivalled success, winning 19 Academy Awards, eight Golden Globes, and 11 Grammys.

Toy Story 4 will be released in the UK on June 21.

Press Association