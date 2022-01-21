Total of 276 films in contention for 94th Academy Awards

A total of 276 films are eligible for the 94th Academy Awards, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced.

The list includes Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, Don’t Look Up, House of Gucci, King Richard, The Power of the Dog, Spider-Man: No Way Home and West Side Story, among many others

To be eligible for best picture consideration films must have submitted a confidential Academy Representation and Inclusion Standards entry as part of the submission requirements.

Kenneth Branagh's Belfast is among the 267 films eligible for this year's Academy Awards (Brian Lawless/ PA)

Kenneth Branagh's Belfast is among the 267 films eligible for this year's Academy Awards (Brian Lawless/ PA)

This year’s eligibility period has been shortened to 10 months.

Nominations voting begins next week on January 27 and finishes on February 1.

The nominations are due be announced on Tuesday February 8 with the 94th Oscars ceremony scheduled for March 27.