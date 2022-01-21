| 4.6°C Dublin

Total of 276 films in contention for 94th Academy Awards

The list includes Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, Don’t Look Up, House of Gucci, King Richard and The Power of the Dog.

Total of 276 films eligible for 94th Academy Awards Francis Specker/PA) Expand

Close

Total of 276 films eligible for 94th Academy Awards Francis Specker/PA)

Total of 276 films eligible for 94th Academy Awards Francis Specker/PA)

Total of 276 films eligible for 94th Academy Awards Francis Specker/PA)

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

A total of 276 films are eligible for the 94th Academy Awards, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced.

The list includes Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, Don’t Look Up, House of Gucci, King Richard, The Power of the Dog, Spider-Man: No Way Home and West Side Story, among many others

To be eligible for best picture consideration films must have submitted a confidential Academy Representation and Inclusion Standards entry as part of the submission requirements.

Kenneth Branagh&rsquo;s Belfast is among the 267 films eligible for this year&rsquo;s Academy Awards (Brian Lawless/ PA) Expand

Close

Kenneth Branagh&rsquo;s Belfast is among the 267 films eligible for this year&rsquo;s Academy Awards (Brian Lawless/ PA)

Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast is among the 267 films eligible for this year’s Academy Awards (Brian Lawless/ PA)

Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast is among the 267 films eligible for this year’s Academy Awards (Brian Lawless/ PA)

This year’s eligibility period has been shortened to 10 months.

Nominations voting begins next week on January 27 and finishes on February 1.

The nominations are due be announced on Tuesday February 8 with the 94th Oscars ceremony scheduled for March 27.

Video of the Day

Most Watched

Privacy