Top 12 Worst Irish accents in films

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise in Far and Away, which has become legendary for Cruise’s ‘Oirish’ accent

Twitter was, for once, united recently when the trailer for 'Wild Mountain Thyme' dropped and unveiled a multitude of A-listers struggling to master our beautiful brogue. However, they're certainly not the first actors whose efforts to wrap their tongue round an Irish accent have managed to leave the rest of us speechless. Here, Chrissie Russell counts down the worst offenders…

12 Jim Broadbent, Perrier's Bounty (2009)

In an otherwise good movie - and, indeed, in an otherwise excellent performance - Jim Broadbent's Irish accent is the only bum note in the 2009 Dublin-based black comedy Perrier's Bounty. Perhaps it would have gone unnoticed had it not been set against the backdrop of bonafide Irish accents courtesy of cast members like Cillian Murphy, Brendan Gleeson and Gabriel Byrne. In interviews, Broadbent reckons it's all fine because his character is "from a different area" - well yes, he certainly is.

11 Russell Crowe, A New York Winter's Tale (2014)

Crowe's co-star, Colin Farrell, put up a spirited defence of the New Zealand-born actor's accent as "bold, extreme and consistent" but even Crowe would deduce that isn't the same as saying, "he sounds like a Dub". Which is where Crowe's Irish baddie was supposed to hail from in this romantic fantasy that sees an orphan thief (Farrell) rob a house and fall in love with its dying resident. One might have expected Crowe to have been better at detecting his shortcomings having previously stormed out of a BBC interview declaring, "you've got dead ears if you think that's an Irish accent" when questioned if that's what he'd been aiming for with his delivery as Robin Hood.

10 Sean Connery, Darby O'Gill and the Little People (1959)

A trailblazer in the 'Lucky Charms' school of accents, Connery was one of the first to try and diddly-dee his way through delivering an Irish brogue. Presumably haunted by the experience, he seemed to give up on trying by the time his stint as an Irishman on The Untouchables rolled around.

9 Matthew Goode, Leap Year (2010)

The only thing more puzzling than the route taken in this romantic road-trip flick (seriously? A boat from Wales to Cork and then a detour to Dingle?) was Goode's turn as an Irish barman. The actor spoke for many when he acknowledged the film was not good(e), saying: "Was it a bad job? Yes, it was. But you know I had a nice time and I got paid."

8 Julia Roberts, Mary Reilly (1996)

It was the chilling tale of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, but perhaps the most frightening thing in this 1996 horror was Julia Robert's bizarre monotone. Had it not been for her clearly signposted Irish name, Mary Reilly's nationality would have been impossible to detect. Adding insult to injury, Roberts managed to savage the Irish language not once but twice in 1996 with the release of Michael Collins, in which, let's just say, the title character's fate wasn't the only fatality.

7 Richard Gere, The Jackal (1997)

Gere is our first (but not last) example in the trope of Hollywood Irish-paramilitary characters guilty of murdering the Irish accent. Starring as a clinically efficient IRA sniper, Gere gives the Northern Irish accent his best shot, but despite working with a coach, his efforts fall way off the mark.

6 Pierce Brosnan, Taffin (1988)

The questionable nature of Jamie Dornan's Irish accent in Wild Mountain Thyme seems to have left audiences most perplexed, but he's not the first Irish man to seem defeated by his native tongue. In an otherwise forgettable movie, Brosnan (from Co Louth) bellowing: "Then maybe you shouldn't be living heeeeeere!" was recognisably ridiculous enough to become a meme before memes were even a thing.

5 Brad Pitt, The Devil's Own (1997)

Pitt's IRA gun-running character professed to be from "just outside Cookstown" but his dubious grasp of geography around that neck of the woods wasn't the only thing to let him down. His swearing game was good - as was his commitment to uttering 'aye' in virtually all exchanges - but consistency proved oh-so elusive.

4 Tommy Lee Jones, Blown Away (1994)

Much like Wild Mountain Thyme looks set to promise, Blown Away could almost have its own list of offenders in the battle of bad accents. The film followed a host of big names in a plot that saw bombers pitted against reformed police heroes, but frankly, the storyline paled into insignificance compared with the real drama - namely, who would notch up the most offensively bad portrayal of an Irishman: Jeff Bridges, Lloyd Bridges or Tommy Lee Jones? Even though he's largely indecipherable for much of the movie, most will concur - it's Jones.

3 Gerard Butler, PS I Love You (2007 )

Despite being dead for much of the film, Gerard Butler still manages to make his presence felt in PS I Love You, by delivering one of the all-time worst Irish accents in this adaptation of Cecelia Ahern's tear-jerking tale of love from beyond the grave. In fairness, the Scottish star knew he hadn't exactly nailed the accent and later publicly apologised to Ireland for his failings in 2008... and again in 2013... and 2016... and until the end of time...

2 Mickey Rourke, A Prayer for the Dying (1987)

Mickey Rourke claiming he'd seen himself "lyin' on the street dyin'" should have been a poignant moment, but his accent was so dire, audiences infamously erupted into laughter when the film played in Belfast cinemas.

1 Tom Cruise, Far and Away (1992)

Ah sure to be sure, there was only ever going to be one winner in this chart and by far and away it has to be Tom Cruise. Joseph Donnelly of the Donnelly family (who were pushed off their land, begorrah) managed to hammer home every imaginable Oirish cliche but without ever managing to nail the accent.

