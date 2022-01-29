Top 12: Vampires who set the blood pumping

12 Jerry Dandridge To clarify, the only good thing about the 2011 Fright Night remake (that arguably never needed to happen in the first place) is Colin Farrell’s super-wanton vampire next door, Jerry. Despite a pretty impressive cast – including Toni Collette and the late Anton Yelchin – this reboot of the 1985 vampire pastiche didn’t exactly set the box office alight. It would have fallen entirely flat had it not been for Farrell’s latent machismo and David Tennant’s eyeliner.

11 Louis de Pointe du Lac

Brad Pitt as a vampire? Yes, please. Tom Cruise as a vampire? Not so much. Laying the fact that Cruise’s Lestat resembled my French teacher to one side, it was Pitt’s Louis and his underlying dissatisfaction with ‘living’ that always proved far more compelling. While his onscreen kiss with 11-year-old Kirsten Dunst’s Claudia was a bit creepy, some might find solace in the fact that Claudia technically had the mental age of a 40-year-old at the time.

Tom Cruise, as Lestat, and Brad Pitt, as Louis, in Neil Jordan's Interview With The Vampire

Tom Cruise, as Lestat, and Brad Pitt, as Louis, in Neil Jordan's Interview With The Vampire

10 Drusilla

Buffy/Angel fans among you will know her as Dru – Spike’s significant other who appeared to be in a constant state of arousal. Portrayed by Juliet Landau, Dru was one of the few female vampires depicted in Buffy during its six-year run, alongside Angel’s longstanding lover, Darla. As for why there are so few lead female vampires depicted in general? Well, there are a few conflicting/convoluted views regarding ‘sire lines’. However, the first story to lead with a female vampire, Carmilla, was written in 1872, by Dublin writer Sheridan Le Fanu – 26 years prior to Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

9 Edward Cullen

Despite there being so many sparkly vampires to choose from (Jasper, Zafrina, Victoria, Benjamin, the super-jacked Emmett, even Bella – when she finally gets going) for many, Robert Pattinson is the only vampire in the saga. Why? His heavy-browed broodiness of course! For any Twihards reading, the fact that their precious franchise barely made the cut on our list is probably nothing short of a travesty, as it was invariably their everything growing up. It wasn’t mine, however. With all the drama of Dawson’s Creek, but bringing zero laughs, it just took itself far too seriously to take it seriously – if that makes sense. At least Edward’s dewy cheekbones and blood-red lips were always on hand for some light relief.

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in Twilight

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in Twilight

8 Blade

Wesley Snipes provides a welcome reprieve from the usual super-pensive and feminised vampire representations on-screen. A proactive half-vamp, ‘daywalker’ Eric Brooks/Blade stalks and slays his fully fledged vampire cohorts in a bid to help the human race. His weakness? Well, the obvious thirst for human blood alongside a penchant for layered leatherwear. For those of you who found Wesley’s bulging muscles too much, there was always Deacon Frost, AKA Stephen Dorff.

7 Michael Emerson

Jason Patric’s 1987 portrayal of Michael in The Lost Boys was the precursor to many a bushy-browed tormented nightcrawler. For many, he not only transformed the usual cinematic depiction of a vampire but also how audiences viewed both Jim Morrison and Chinese takeaway food for subsequent decades.

6 Selene

Given the level of prowess in the physicality department, plus the fondness for leather, Kate Beckinsale’s Selene has more than a hint of Blade throughout her six Underworld movies. Much like Blade, Selene’s quest is to eradicate an opposing force from Earth, that being the brutish Lycans (basically werewolves). What makes Selene as sexy as Blade? Her ability to bust a move after shimmying into a leather catsuit.

Kate Beckinsale as Selene in Underworld: Evolution.

Kate Beckinsale as Selene in Underworld: Evolution.

5 Eric Northman

Alexander Skarsgård is probably the most attractive man to come out of Sweden. If you remain unconvinced by his latest turn in Succession, may we direct you to his frenetic trysts as Northman in TV’s True Blood, which is – for all intents and purposes – an X-rated version of Ian Somerhalder’s anti-hero, Damon, in The Vampire Diaries. Interesting fact: Somerhalder auditioned for True Blood but got turned down.

4 Angel

If sullen beefcakes are your bag, then Buffy’s ‘Angel Liam Angelus O’Connor’ epitomises all of the aforementioned. David Boreanaz’s embodiment of the soul-riddled vampire was so popular that Angel got his own longstanding spin-off show in 1999, two years after Buffy The Vampire Slayer first hit our screens. In short, there was no escaping the Buffyverse in the late 1990s/early noughties.

From left, Charisma Carpenter, David Boreanaz and Glen Quinn in series one of Angel

From left, Charisma Carpenter, David Boreanaz and Glen Quinn in series one of Angel

3 Santánico Pandemonium

If that mouthful of a name isn’t ringing any bells, you may know her as “that snake lady in From Dusk till Dawn”. Salma Hayek’s bikini-clad undulation with a slithering serpent was an iconic image, but was also the stomach-churning turning point for the movie – and I’m not referring to when writer/co-star Quentin Tarantino had Hayek stuff her foot into his mouth mid-dance. Santánico’s full and otherwise unexpected transformation into tyrannical vampire Pandemonium upended what had – until that point – been quite a compelling movie. With a credible cast including George Clooney, Harvey Keitel and Juliette Lewis, I often lament the movie that could have been. Instead, we’re left with the enduring imagery of a vampire playing a dismembered human torso as a guitar.

2 Dracula

Specifically Gary Oldman’s portrayal of Drac in 1992’s Dracula. One could cite the luscious locks, jaunty top-hat, and svelte suit with Joycean sunglasses he sported when playing the romanticised depiction of Dracula early in the movie. However, it spans far beyond that. So compelling was Oldman’s intoxicating portrayal, audiences were even left unnervingly titillated by his other guises, including a grey rubber bat and that old dude with the dusty bouffant. That is the power of presence... you can’t bottle that kind of sexually magnetic sorcery.

1 Spike

Busted! Clearly, I’m biased when it comes to Buffy — and no doubt in the minority when it comes to Spike appreciation. However, I challenge anyone to dispute the following fact: apart from Ian Somerhalder’s inordinate jawline, NO ONE has bone structure like James Marsters. You could hang his array of leather jackets off those cheekbones. In real life, he may be 59 and come equipped with a jaunty American accent as opposed to Spike’s Billy Idol drawl, but – given half a chance – this Buffy super fanpire still totally would.