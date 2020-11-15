Top 12: Things that can only happen in the movies

Of course, Lily Collins’ character in Emily in Paris has a beautiful apartment with views in the heart of the French capital

Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Lopez in The Wedding Planner. In true movie style, her big day is interrupted by a revelation

We'd all like our lives to be more like the movies, but frankly, that isn't going to happen. For better or worse, there are some cliches that only happen on the big screen. From huge explosions to a vacant parking space right outside your destination, Rory Cashin counts down 12 of the most used - and least likely to happen in real life...

12 CHASES THROUGH THE AIRPORT

In the movies: the guy or gal runs through the entire airport, all the way up to the just-about-to-depart plane at the terminal, in order to confess their undying love.

In reality: you're tackled violently to the ground at the first security checkpoint, and then undergo a long interview process with the police to ensure you're not a terrorist.

11 PARKING WHEREVER

In the movies: whatever building they're about to head into, there is always a parking space right outside, ready and waiting.

In reality: you spend the guts of an hour trying to find street parking, only to give up and head to the closest car park, which is now also full. Plus it's raining outside.

10 WEDDING INTERRUPTIONS

In the movies: that bit where the priest says, "If anyone has any objections," is quickly interrupted by someone in the crowd, who delivers a shocking revelation, and someone else (maybe the mother-in-law?) faints.

In reality: absolute silence all the way through the ceremony. Maybe some polite laughter at the priest's jokes, or a sniffle here and there during the self-written vows, but otherwise, yeah, silence.

9 UGLY GLASSES

In the movies: the nerd takes their glasses off, and he/she/they are suddenly revealed to be incredibly attractive. And what if we do their hair up just a tiny bit? Perfect! You're acceptable now!

In reality: no one has ever been found more attractive with their glasses off. In fact, usually the opposite is true. We hate to break it to you, but attractive people are attractive with or without glasses.

8 DISAPPEARING BEHIND A BUS

In the movies: our hero sees someone, someone they think they know, maybe someone who has been dead for a long time, and just as they focus on them across the street, a bus goes by and the person is gone.

In reality: someone across the street is waving maniacally trying to get your attention, but you're in your own little world, trying to remember if you know how to spell McConaughey correctly (is that right?), until they're literally waving in your face and saying, "Hello!?"

7 SEX IS PERFECT

In the movies: two beautiful people, with perfectly placed sheets covering up just enough of their nudity, orgasm simultaneously and then collapse back, satisfied, and talk about their feelings.

In reality: sex is messy. There are fluids involved. Things need to be cleaned up afterwards. And by then, the sheets have somehow managed to wrap themselves around you in an inescapable knot, and you trip over them on the way to the bathroom.

6 LIVING ARRANGEMENTS

Expand Close Of course, Lily Collins’ character in Emily in Paris has a beautiful apartment with views in the heart of the French capital / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Of course, Lily Collins’ character in Emily in Paris has a beautiful apartment with views in the heart of the French capital

In the movies: you're a struggling newcomer, maybe an unpaid intern or an assistant, but you've still managed to rent a 'loft' that is bigger than most people's three-bedroom homes. Or sometimes, if the apartment isn't huge, it will have one of the best views in the city. Maybe of the Eiffel Tower, or the Brooklyn Bridge.

In reality: you're still living at home with your folks because rent is too high in the city.

5 NOBODY SAYS GOODBYE

In the movies: when a phone call ends, nobody says goodbye. They've just had an exchange of information, people on both ends seemed to be perfectly pleasant and nice to each other, and then BAM! The phone call ends, without a goodbye from either person.

In reality: "Bye. Bye. Bye bye bye. See ya. Bye. Take care. Bye. What? What? Did you say something? Oh, I thought you said something. What? No. Haha. Bye. Bye bye. Bye."

4 COFFEE KILLS ALCOHOL

In the movies: after a night of heavy drinking, our hero is given a coffee by his/her/their best friend, and after one or two sips, they're immediately back to full operating capacity.

In reality: you can't move. Too hungover. Can't blink. Can't think. Everything hurts. You're investigating what time the local takeaway opens. You need carbs. You try to drink water, but it brings on PTSD due to last night's tequila shots. Time to go back to bed for the entire day and assess the life choices that got you here.

3 EVERYTHING IS EXPLOSIVE

In the movies: a single, well-aimed bullet can blow up just about everything. A car. Some fuel barrels. A speedboat. An entire building. If it can blow up, then it will blow up. Sometimes you don't even need a bullet, if you just hit another car hard enough, then that might do the trick.

In reality: that just isn't how chemistry works.

2 NEWS BULLETINS

In the movies: turning on the TV randomly will place you at the right station, at the right time, as a reporter breaks some news that is directly related to your life right now. A missing person, a prison escape, a stock-market crash, whatever it is, it is to do with you.

In reality: the news is on at a very specific time, so you'll need to plan that just right. Also, unless you're one of the richest and/or most influential people in the world, chances of Dobbo breaking anything to do with your day-to-day life are slim.

1 SOMEONE IN THE MIRROR

In the movies: you're in the bathroom, probably brushing your teeth, and you open the mirrored medicine cabinet, and when you close it, there is suddenly someone standing right behind you. This also happens with big fridge doors.

In reality: who even has a mirrored medicine cabinet? You'd need to have the mirror perfectly lined up with the doorway for someone to suddenly arrive, and why are they creeping around silently, anyway? Quit fooling around, I'm trying to brush my teeth in peace!

Sunday Independent