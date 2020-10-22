Tom Holland debuts as treasure hunter in Uncharted first look

Tom Holland has offered fans a first look at him as treasure hunter Nathan Drake in the long-awaited film adaptation of Uncharted.

The Spider-Man actor stars as the buccaneering adventurer in the film, which was struck by delays in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 24-year-old is seen on the deck of what appears to be a wooden ship, although the vessel has been badly damaged in an attack.

Holland posted the picture on Instagram with the caption: “It’s nice to meet you, I’m Nate.”

The film is an adaptation of the Playstation video game but rather than following Drake in his 30s, it will be an origin story, with Mark Wahlberg starring as his mentor figure, Sully.

It is directed by Venom’s Ruben Fleischer with a script by Iron Man writers Art Marcum and Matt Holloway.

In July, Holland confirmed the adaptation had finally started production.

He posted a picture on Instagram of what appeared to be the back of a director’s chair, bearing the word “Nate” and wrote: “Day one #uncharted.”

The film is due to be released in July 2021.

PA Media